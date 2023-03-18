I tore an article from the newspaper a few weeks ago. Luckily, I read it before I tore it out, because I can’t find it. It’s probably in that pile of credit card offers I keep on the top of the frig so I can compare interest rates.

Anyway, the gist of the article was this: we are smothering our lives with piles of junk. Papers, letters, mementos, etc. In closets, basements, attics, under beds, inside dresser drawers, (atop appliances).

