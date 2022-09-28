OK. It’s crunch time. My 50-year high school reunion is less than two weeks away. I’ve lost all the weight I’m going to lose (none), so I’m ready to shop for a new outfit that will disguise 50 years, 50 pounds, three babies and a sedentary lifestyle.
I should be able to find it at the mall.
My daughter stopped by to give youthful advice. “Get something MODERN!! Something you usually don’t wear!” Thanks.
I’ve planned my shopping strategy like Patton on NoDoz. I have on comfortable shoes, and I’ve just finished an Egg McMuffin.
I know what I’m looking for. Here are a few criteria:
1. Nothing sleeveless. Ever. I have enough upper arm skin to smother small children with one lengthy hug.
2. No low necklines. Any perkiness I ever carried on my chest fell into a coma 20 years ago. High neckline … maybe a collar of some kind.
3. Watch for loud colors. I like them, but I’ve been told that bright orange is not a friend to the seasoned woman. Must find something sophisticated. Slightly somber.
OK. So far, I’ve described a nun’s habit. But I do want to look mature without looking matronly. Self-assured, without appearing snooty. And most of all: dressy, without a hint of having put a whole day’s effort and a wad of money into the selection and purchase of a brand-new outfit.
JCPenney was a dud. Nothing at Macys. I press onward. Famous-Barr was just ahead.
“Dresses?” The saleswoman wrinkled her nose and sniffed the air; a rhinestone-collared beagle trying to detect a scent.
“Try the lower level? Behind the Formal Wear?”
I waited for a period at the end of either of her sentences but was left with just the question marks, so I climbed aboard the escalator.
It was darker downstairs. All contemporary life was on the floor above … I had just entered the "Unfashionable Zone." My feet tapped out hollow echoes, like the cloppy horse sounds we made with those coconut shells in kindergarten music class.
I saw no other shoppers. No cashiers. Only me, moving like a gray wraith beneath flickering, unflattering, florescent lights.
The dresses? I found them in the corner? Just where she had guessed?
The rack held a depressing display of calf-length caftans, blue jean jumpers and flouncy frocks only suitable for funereal viewing. I flipped thorough them, finding two I didn’t hate.
One was a size 5…the other a 7. Even if I split the seams and sewed them together, they wouldn’t fit.
Not one store in the entire mall was in touch with the person I had become in the 50 years since high school graduation. I was older, wiser and … oh-so-wanting to walk into that reunion looking as if I had just gotten off the bus on Senior High School Dress-Up day instead of the Senior Citizen Bus to Walmart day.
Was that so much to ask?
I drove home from the mall, munching a Frito burrito. I knew what I’d hear. Andrea would stare incredulously at my empty hands, not comprehending the possibility of shopping without buying anything. Then, she’d smirk knowingly.
“Don’t give up, Mother. I’ll go with you tomorrow. There has to be SOMETHING out there that will fit you and look nice.”
And my husband, who hasn’t bought a new shirt since my 30-year reunion (and will probably wear it again to this one), will glance up from the ballgame on TV and smile vacantly.
“Hey, honey — I like what you have on. Is that what you bought to wear to the reunion? Looks terrific. Can you stick some popcorn in the microwave when you get a chance?”
May I’ll just stay home sick and have my daughter write an excuse.
