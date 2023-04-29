It will be exciting to see my high school classmates after so many years. These people helped shape my acceptance of myself. Became the mirrors of what success and popularity looked like when we all had no other measure to use.
Shared our best/worst years of growing up.
An entire lifetime has passed since the last time we’ve seen each other. Since we were young, one-dimensional, self-absorbed teenagers who thought we knew it all.
Back then, the superficial mattered. The right shape. Makeup. Flattering, in-style clothing. Our mannerisms told who we were and masked our insecurities with a bravado we carried to school every day.
None of us really knew any of us. We didn’t even know ourselves. We were a mimicry of our surroundings, mockingbirds of the rhetoric of the times and our naïve interpretations of life.
Those years were a whirlwind that flung us, here and there, in ever-changing, unformed sensibilities and gave little effort to the kind of really being we’d learn in the future.
Walking into this reunion, decades later, we will each see a palimpsest of human visage. The people we are now have been written over and molded by life, death, joy, disappointment, failures and achievements that have both ravaged and enhanced us.
The millions of choices we’ve made since high school have been right. Or wrong. Who can say. But they were ours to make, and we carry both their consequences and their blessings.
Our faces will be softer. More vulnerable. Visages of having spent a lifetime evolving into the people our choices sculpted.
But on this night, we’ll all have the chance to say hello to the people who knew us when. When life was simpler. When we were just starting out on this adventure of time.
This is our chance to share the continuation of our stories.
Some of my classmates will not be at the reunion. It will sadden and surprise us to have lost them. Taking tomorrow for granted should be banished when the names of those friends are displayed.
We should remember them with stories and smiles; they will be a part of the occasion, too.
When my classmates see me at the reunion, their eyes will search my face for the young person I used to be — back when we were all filled with dreams of improbable futures. And she is still there.
Beneath this wrinkled, less-taut face. Behind the less-critical, more caring eyes. And within an older body whose choices and heredity have bestowed a plethora of physical changes.
I am the same girl they remember. And not. I have exchanged insecurity for assurance…most days. I’ve gained a self-love I so needed and a way to express myself in fulfilling ways.
But on this one night, I will be bringing that teenage girl with me. I hope their teenagers will be at the reunion, too.
When we see one another, may our eyes blur a bit and see a glimpse of the people we remember from long ago.
Then, let’s look again, and listen, and see who we’ve each become.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.