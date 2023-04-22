It’s not that I hate people. I am one. I live in a world of them. I still coo at babies and treat my elders with respect But there is one group of people who annoy me. They share only one common trait: they walk in front of my car.

I’d never want to hurt anybody; pedestrians have owned the right-of-way since God first formed legs. My patience is eternal for those with mobility issues, and I am happy to wait as long as necessary for them to cross the street.

