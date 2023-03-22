Decades of changing attitudes has turned the word ‘NO’ into a feeble plea for many parents. If you still have your ‘NO’ power, this column is not for you. Thank you for your consistent, effective parenting!
In the past, we were or had parents who could say ‘NO’. Kids expected the ‘NO’ and were either obedient or faced the consequences.
Can you imagine Ward Cleaver giving in to Beaver?
“Aw gee, Dad! Get me that new baseball glove! PLEEEZZZEE!”
Would indecision wage war within Ward’s brain? Would he try to assuage his guilt at having been at the office all day instead of home playing catch with “the Beav”?
Would the bloated, pouting lower lip of his old-glove-holding son persuade him to change his "NO" to a "YES"?
Nope. Ward and June were the parents.
Sure. TV’s depictions of issues were simpler than real life. But the relationship between parent and child on the show was an accurate portrayal of the times.
Right or wrong, Mom and Dad were right.
Then came the 1960s and 1970s. Our eyes were lured from the black and white world of unchallenged authority. We cancelled shows like "Leave it to Beaver" and "Father Knows Best," labeling them as unenlightened and spirit-squelching.
Who determined that Father knew best, anyway?
Shows like "The Brady Bunch" ushered in a new way of parenting. Firm decisions became conditional suggestions.
Should Marcia be punished for having stayed out past curfew? Wel-l-l-, that depends. Was her excuse understandable? Would punishing her affect the popularity she so desperately needed to be class president and all-around groovy chick?
Somehow, "NO" had grown tendrils of circumstantial consideration that twined around the clear lines of right and wrong and choked away the roots.
And, as life imitates social art, our roar of parental authority shrank in the following years. Parenting’s definition blurred and frayed at the edges.
No absolutes for the parents of the '80s. We could all just get along; children and parents working out conflict with discussion and positive reinforcement. We could be pals.
We sat our children in "time out" chairs and forced them to take part in dialog they had neither the emotional capacity nor verbal skills to execute.
“We don’t scratch others, Dustin. It’s a violation of Ashley’s person to touch her in an aggressive way. How about you sit here for a few minutes and think of how you could have better handled the situation at preschool today?”
Mom decided to buy extra Play-Doh for the class and to trim Dustin’s fingernails really short. See? We can all win!
Instead of saying "NO" to unacceptable behavior, we moved the letters of our words around to create a confusing jumble of jabber that lacked direction or consistency.
Maybe it’s time to admit our collective mistake. We’ve been playing "King of the Mountain" with our children for years and years, thinking everyone could be king.
There is not enough room at the top for us all, and we have all become losers.
Our children threaten to become tyrants whose edicts are often conveyed through whining, pouting, and backtalk.
"NO" has lost its power. We sigh it and yell it. Write it and repeat it. And our kids snicker in upper hands, calculating how long it will take to change that "NO" to "I GIVE UP."
We are in danger of being surrounded by a society of children whose have little regard for what we, as parents, decide for them.
How could we have forgotten that love is best expressed with firm, decisive decisions? The child in each of us longs to be held with arms that protect us as well as restrain against irresponsible decisions.
But our children wiggled, and we let go.
I don’t know if we can get "NO" back, or how to balance authority with discretion.
But it’s up to us. We are the parents. And. Yes. For the most part, we do, INDEED, know best.
