“Paper or Plastic?” The bagger at the grocery store stared through me and waited for an answer. I was flustered; hadn’t I made enough choices already? The conveyor belt chugged and groaned as it Jetson-ed my purchases along. I wanted to throw them in a paper bag, lug them to the car, toss the bag in the trunk, and haul them home.

I glared at him and spat out, “PAPER!” He bowed his head, grabbed my Spam, and tucked it into the corner of a brown bag.

