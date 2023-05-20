So. I’m standing in line, snaking along the path between cattle guards at a popular burger place. There are droves of customers on either side of me and as I idly scan the faces of the herd, I notice something scary. Twilight Zone-y. The scratching of catgut on violin strings fills my heart with eerie music, and it hits me like a tub of lard.

Not one face in the building is smiling. The woman behind me is scowling at the overhead picture menu in obvious displeasure. She is facing the common dilemma of burger boredom, and is searching for a new picture to select.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.