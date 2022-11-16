For 11 days, our toilet paper roller has been empty. Oh, we have toilet paper. Rolls and rolls. And it is readily available for any bathroom visitor. The pile stands atop the holder, leaning against the wall like a tissue Tower of Pisa.

An empty gray cardboard tube encircles the spring-loaded holder at the bottom of the tower. That is the roll I put there 11 days ago. Its edges are getting frayed and the tube is flattened in the middle from the weight of hands grabbing the rolls of tissue balanced above it.

