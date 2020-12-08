It’s not that I don’t necessarily care for early-morning bowls of cereal, but I could probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve had Cheerios or Raisin Bran for the first meal of the day.
I have always loved cereal, but I prefer it as more of a dry snack. The thought of soggy cereal drowned in milk has absolutely no appeal for me – but I’ll gladly devour a box of Frosted Flakes while watching an Ohio State football game or nine innings of the Cleveland Indians.
A recent study I was looking at estimated that the average American eats approximately 160 bowls of cereal each year. I haven’t eaten 160 bowls of cereal in my life. Well, at least not 160 bowls drowned in milk.
“To say cereal is popular in the United States would be a massive understatement,” writer Kari Ellis recently penned on the mashed.com website, which also noted on a global scale that the breakfast cereal industry is worth about $35 billion. By 2025, it’s expected to climb past $54 billion. Now you know why your favorite supermarket devotes so much space to those boxes of Lucky Charms and Chex.
Personally, here are my five favorite cereals to snack on:
1. Cheerios: Cheerios, which have been around since 1941, are relatively healthy, especially compared to most sugar-laden cereals. Originally, Cheerios were known as Cheerioats. It wasn’t until 1945 that the name was changed, due largely to a legal snafu with Quaker Oats.
Interestingly, America’s favorite cereal by both revenue and boxes sold is Cheerios. Americans buy 140 million boxes of Cheerios each year.
General Mills, which produces Cheerios, tested more than 500 formulas and numerous shapes and sizes before landing on its winning combination in 1941.
2. Frosted Mini Wheats: This cereal, which has been around since 1969, boasts 11 individual layers: 10 layers of 100 percent whole wheat and one layer of sweet frosting. It’s also high in fiber, if that matters to you.
The trick is to position each square in your mouth so that the frosting hits your tongue when you bite down.
3. Frosted Flakes: Frosted Flakes are great. Tony the Tiger wasn’t lying. The magic of this cereal is partly its simplicity. All it is is milled corn that has been frosted with sugar.
The truth, however, is Frosted Flakes used to be better (and used to be No. 1 on my personal list). At some point in the past decade, the amount of “frosted sugar” on the flakes was lessened, which I think affected the overall taste. I’m sure it’s healthier, but come on, if Frosted Flakes lovers were that concerned I doubt if they’d be eating this brand in the first place.
Boxes of Frosted Flakes have been around since 1952, back when the cereal was known as Sugar Frosted Flakes.
4. Froot Loops: It’s sweet, but not overbearingly sweet. The texture provides the perfect amount of crunch and the fruity flavors are fantastic. The colors, which include orange, lime green, red, orange, and purple, are vibrant and visually pleasing.
Toucan Sam has been the cereal’s mascot since 1963, when this brand debuted.
5. Raisin Bran: A bowl – or handful – of Raisin Bran can either be absolutely outstanding or exceedingly mediocre, all depending on the amount of raisins. And I will admit, this is the one cereal that I actually prefer in a bowl with a little milk.
Honorable mention: Life and Trix. Both are excellent by the handful while in your favorite recliner.
Favorites by state
A state-by-state breakdown shows Frosted Flakes is the most popular cereal, according to the darkingkitchen.com. The official breakdown:
• Frosted Flakes, 12 states.
• Honey Bunches of Oats, 8 states.
• Cheerios, 7 states.
• Lucky Charms, 7 states.
• Froot Loops, 4 states.
• Honey Nut Cheerios, 4 states.
• Raisin Bran, 3 states.
• Fruity Pebbles, 2 states.
• Cinnamon Toast Crunch, 2 states.
• Cap’n Crunch,1 state.
Regionally speaking
Breaking the numbers down further, here’s the choices in our region:
• Lucky Charms No. 1 in Illinois
• Honey Nut Cheerios No. 1 in both Missouri and Iowa