This year has been especially challenging, thanks to the ongoing pandemic.
Lost to many because of the disruption of our day-to-day lives due to the worldwide health crisis has been the loss of some of our favorite entertainment personalities and public figures.
Each year about this time, we like to acknowledge some of our favorites who have passed. The following are my personal top 10 celebrity losses during what has been a chaotic 2020, plus a few other individuals I felt should be mentioned:
1. Sean Connery: Best known for playing secret agent James Bond, Connery died at age 90 on Oct. 31. James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement: “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond, whose indelible entrance into cinematic history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond... James Bond.’”
2. Kenny Rogers: The country music Hall of Famer died of natural causes at age 81 on March 20. Rogers experienced success as not only a singer, but a songwriter, musician, actor, record producer and entrepreneur. His career began with the rock group Kenny Rogers and the First Edition.
3. Alex Trebek: The longtime “Jeopardy!” host died at age 80 after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted the popular game show for 37 years.
4. Kirk Douglas: The legendary actor died at the age of 103 in February. He is arguably best known for his roles in the 1960 film “Spartacus” and the 1957 hit “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.”
5. Kobe Bryant: The former NBA star died in a helicopter crash in January. Bryant was traveling with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
6. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The respected Supreme Court justice and women’s rights pioneer died at age 87 on Sept. 18 after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
7. Olivia de Havilland: The legendary actress, who gained fame for her role in “Gone With the Wind,” died peacefully in her sleep at age 104 in July.
8. Jerry Stiller: The actor, whose memorable roles include those on “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens,” died from natural causes in May. Stiller first came to public eye during his recurring appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the 1960s.
9. Phyllis George: In May, the former CBS sportscaster and Miss America 1971 winner died from a rare blood cancer at age 70.
10. Eddie Van Halen: The Van Halen guitarist died of cancer in October. He was 65.
Honorable mention
Regis Philbin: The famed television host died of natural causes at age 88 on July 24.
Little Richard: The legendary “Tutti Frutti” singer died from bone cancer on May 9. He was 87.
Diana Rigg: The actress was one of my all-time favorites, beginning with her role as Emma Peel on the 1960s cult hit “The Avengers.” She also appeared in “Game of Thrones” and in the James Bond franchise. Rigg was 82 at the time of her death in September.
Don Larsen: The former Yankees baseball player, who famously pitched a perfect World Series game in 1956, died from esophageal cancer on Jan. 1. He was 90.