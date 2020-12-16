Father Time tapped me on the shoulder last week, reminding me another milestone had been reached.
Birthday No. 67 has come and gone, and as I slowly shake my head, I ask myself, “Where have all the years gone? They have seemed to pass in the blink of an eye.”
I’m convinced that one of the reasons time has flown by so quickly is I have been fortunate to have worked at what I have loved doing my entire adult life.
I’ve only had one job in my life, albeit at several different stops. The last 22 years have been here in Quincy, writing stories and columns about things that I have found interesting.
Have you ever seen the famed Jimmy Stewart film, “It’s A Wonderful Life?” I’ve always felt that title could have been applied to a story about my own existence. I have absolutely no complaints about the 67 years I have been on this planet. Sure, there have been some bad days here and there, but when of those occurred I was always confident the ensuing 24 hours would be a return to the positive.
And in most cases, I have been right.
Like many people my age, I’m not sure how much longer I’ll continue to work until I retire. I think about that quite often, and recently had a conversation with my wife, Kathy, about that very subject.
“Do you feel good?” she asked.
“I feel great,” I answered.
“Do you still enjoy writing, do you enjoy talking with and meeting people like you have always done?” she continued.
“Love it,” I said.
“Well, I’d say you’re a lucky guy,” she continued. “Don’t worry about retiring. You’ll know when the time is right.”
As always, Kathy was correct. With that, I just smiled and decided to let the future work itself out.
That conversation with Kathy also made me think of a couple of quotes I read years ago, one from Cher and the other from John Barrymore.
Cher, who is now 74, was asked in the not-too-distant past if she thought she may be a little old to still be be belting out her iconic catalogue of hits that date to the mid-1960s.
“Don’t you think you’re too old to sing rock and roll?” she was asked.
In true Cher form, her answer was quick and to the point.
“You’d better check with Mick Jagger,” she said.
Touche, Cher. Touche.
The other thought that ran through my mind was from Barrymore, a member of the famed American acting family who died in 1942 at age 60.
“A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams,” he said.
Like I said earlier, the regrets have been few, if any. That, I think, leaves room for some more dreams.
And as Walt Disney once fashioned, “Dreams are forever.”