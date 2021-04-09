This particular love affair spans not only years, but decades.
This is a romance that will always hold a special place in my own personal rear-view mirror of life, ranking right up there when I saw my beloved Cleveland Indians play in person for the first time.
Or the day I first heard Rod Stewart singing “Maggie May” on the radio.
Or when I asked Kathy to marry me.
During my early grade-school years, my parents allowed me to walk by myself to a little corner grocery store less than a block from our home back in Ashland, Ohio, a quiet little midwestern town that is a little more than half the size of Quincy.
At that time, a nickel could buy such things as a pack of Topps baseball cards or a candy bar. And at this time of the year, my nickel usually went for the pack of baseball cards, hoping to get a Mudcat Grant, Woodie Held, Willie Kirkland or one of the other mediocre Indians players of that early 1960s era.
On this particular day, however, my nickel was spent on something new, something different. Mudcat, Woodie and Willie would have to wait.
On one of the shelves at Ken’s Corner Market I saw a new box of candy bars that were unfamiliar. Store owner Ken, whose last name escapes me after all of these years, was a tall, gangly man who bore a striking resemblance to veteran character actor Richard Deacon. (You may remember Deacon as Mel Cooley on “The Dick Van Dyke Show and Fred Rutherford on “Leave It to Beaver.”)
Ken and I had developed what I felt was a friendly relationship, and when I entered the store that day he automatically reached for a pack of baseball cards for me. He always kept the baseball cards, candy bars and bubble gum at a spot only he could reach, guarding against any rogue-like characters who might enter this tiny little store that carried an interesting array of items that ranged from cartons of milk to garden tools.
It was about the time Ken was handing me a pack of those Topps cards that I noticed a new box of candy bars on one of the shelves behind the counter.
“What are those?” I inquired.
“Kit Kats,” Ken said. “We just got them in, want to try one?”
The bright red and somewhat awkwardly shaped packaging appealed to me.
“Sure,” I sad, turning my back on the baseball cards for one of the few times in those early years.
I unwrapped my first Kit Kat bar on that spring day in the early 1960s, and life has never been the same since.
The chocolate-and-wafer design of that marvelous confectionery hooked me on the spot. The confluence of milk chocolate and wafer crispness all at once spoiled by taste buds forever.
For about 60 years, the Kit Kat has been my candy bar of choice. There are now a number of variations — Kit Kat mocha, Kit Kat mint, etc. — but the original Kit Kat remains tough to beat.
I’ve been mildly obsessed with this collection of calories (for the record, about 210 per bar) over the years, so much so I have come across a number of what I feel are intriguing Kit Kat facts, thanks to a 2016 article written by Jeff Wells:
• In 1935, the Rowntree Co. introduced a chocolate wafer divided into four sections, or “fingers,” and called it Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp. Two years later, the company changed the name to Kit Kat Chocolate Crisp. Eventually, the candy bar became known simply as “Kit Kat.”
• The Kit Kat’s unique square-ish shape came about because Rowntree wanted to make a bar that workers could stuff inside their lunch sacks. The company developed the shape, and further distinguished it by dividing it into four sections, wrapped inside a bright red packaging.
• During World War II, a shortage of milk forced Rowntree to switch from milk chocolate to dark chocolate in its Kit Kat bars. To signify the change, the company changed the wrapper from red to blue.
• For years, a three-fingered Kit Kat was sold in the Middle East, while in Japan there’s currently an extra-long “stick” as well as a half-finger “petite” variety. In Australia and New Zealand, there’s a 12-finger Kit Kat block designed for sharing.
• Pizza Hut restaurants in the Middle East once offered miniature Kit Kats wrapped in pizza dough. Japan has more than 200 different flavors of Kit Kats.
Personally, my favorite will always be the traditional milk chocolate Kit Kat, accented with that familiar wafer crunch and taste — the very same candy bar and the very same taste I remember from that life-changing trip to Ken’s Corner Market all of those years ago.