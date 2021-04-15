Faithful followers of this space may remember that way back in December we revealed the names of about 20 items that most people probably thought did not have names.
Do you recall our discussion of pentheraphobia? That’s the fear of your mother-in-law. (And, yes, we also discussed soceraphobia, the fear of your father-in-law.)
Or how about rhinotillexomania? You know, the term for obsessive nose picking.
For those who find such things revealing — or at least mildly entertaining — today’s your (second) lucky day. Here are 20 more things most of you probably had no idea had a name:
• Wamble: That’s the official name for stomach rumbling. I wish I would have known this a few days ago. Thank heaven The Little Woman always has a bottle of Tums in one of the kitchen cupboards.
• Chanking: Have you ever bitten into a bite of food and found you were not going to be able to swallow it? Maybe it was the taste or texture, but whatever the reason you decided you needed to spit it out. That, friends, is called “chanking.”
• Nurdle: That tiny dab of toothpaste you sometimes put on a toothbrush? Yep, that’s a nurdle.
• Rasceta: That’s what the lines on the inside of your wrist are called. (Don’t feel bad, I just looked at my wrist, too.)
• Keeper: That’s the loop on a belt that keeps the end in place after it has passed through the buckle.
• Columella nasi: This is the scientific name for that space between your nostrils. It’s that area that provides humans with two openings at the end of their nose rather than one massive cavern. This is truly one of the wonders of the human body. Can you imagine just one big hole in that space when you have a runny nose, or when you sneeze? That could be a bit messy.
• Dysania: This is called the state of finding it hard to get out of the bed in the morning. I think I would qualify as a dysaniac.
• Collywobbles: These are the butterflies you feel in your stomach when you are nervous or excited. So, when you got a wamble or two, it’s probably because of those dang collywobbles.
• Griffonage: This is the proper name for unreadable handwriting. Whether or not this term resulted from the prescriptions written by physicians cannot be confirmed.
• Snood: You know that fleshy thing around the neck of a turkey? Yep, it’s a snood.
• Vocable: The “na na nas” and “la la las” in song lyrics that don’t have any real meaning are vocables. Vocables may not have any profound meaning, but where would we be without them?
• Morton’s toe: Have you ever seen a person whose second toe is larger than their big toe? If so, they have Morton’s toe. (I would think this little bit of information could win some great trivia contests.)
• Snellen Chart: That’s the name of the chart you look at when you take an eye exam.
• Brannock device: Have you ever wondered what the thing is they use to measure your feet at the shoe store? It’s a Brannock device.
• Interrobang: When you write someone a note, or send a text and combine a question mark with an exclamation point (?!), it’s referred to as an interrobang.
• Octothorpe: That’s the pound (#) button on a telephone.
• Mondegreen: We’re all guilty of a mondegreen or two. Mondegreens are misheard song lyrics.
• Nibling: This is the non-gender-specific term for a niece or nephew — like sibling.
• Scurryfunge: You know that time you spend running around cleaning frantically right before company comes over? Yep, you are scurryfunge-ing.
• Phloem bundles: Those are the long stringy things you see when peeling a banana. (For those of you who thought it may be something you cough up, don’t feel bad. I did, too.)