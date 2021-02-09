Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than a week’s worth of romantic movies with your significant other?
Here are my suggestions for films that should tap a variety of emotions while making you smile, sigh — and most assuredly wipe away a tear or two — between now and Sunday evening:
Tonight: “When Harry Met Sally” (1989). This is one of the films that established Meg Ryan as America’s sweetheart for the better part of 20 years. The film asks us, “Can men and women ever just be friends?” The dialogue is top rate, thanks to gifted writer Nora Ephron.
Wednesday: “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995). This selection is for the more mature crowd, and is a film that was, is and will always be quietly epic in its presentation. Meryl Streep is a middle-aged Iowa housewife enjoying an empty home for the first time in years — her family is away on a trip. Clint Eastwood is a National Geographic photographer passing through Iowa, taking pictures of local covered bridges. The late Roger Ebert once penned, “’The Bridges of Madison County’ is about two people who find the promise of perfect personal happiness, and understand, with sadness and acceptance, that the most important things in life are not always about making yourself happy.”
Thursday: “Romeo and Juliet” (1968). Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting were perfectly cast in the movie that remains the last Shakespearean film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. As a teenager, I saw “Romeo and Juliet” six times in the theater, which is four times more than I saw the zombie classic “Dawn of the Dead.” Admittedly, I had kind of a crush on Miss Hussey.
Friday: “Urban Cowboy” (1980). This particular love story is perfect for a Friday night. Featuring John Travolta and Debra Winger (as “Texas Bud” and “Texas Sissy”) helped kick off a 20-year, nationwide country music craze that opened up the talents of such singers as Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee to a much wider audience. The lasting appeal of this film and its music was shown in December 2018 when the soundtrack was certified triple platinum for sales of 3 million copies.
Saturday: “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982). Richard Gere, Debra Winger and and Louis Gossett Jr. had theater-goers (and later, those at home watching the rental) standing and cheering. This, and “Urban Cowboy,” allowed Winger a brief, but fortuitous reign as queen of Hollywood. I guarantee you’ll be singing “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes long after the movie has finished.
Valentine’s Day: “Love Story” (1970).” Yeah, it was schlocky then, and probably more-so now. But oh how we loved this movie more than 50 years ago, and I’m sure those same emotions will echo in, around and through our hearts just as they did the first time we met Oliver (Ryan O’Neal) and Jenny (Ali MacGraw).
For those who like to watch their love stories with a big box of guaranteed-to-be-used tissues, this is the perfect movie. For those old enough, I’m sure you remember this film is also notable for gifting us the phrase, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”
Considered one of the most romantic films of all-time, “Love Story” is ranked No. 9 in that particular genre by the American Film Institute. It’s one of only two movies in the last half-century to make AFI top 10 list, and it also remains one of the highest-grossing films in box office history.
A side note to “Love Story” finds Tommy Lee Jones appearing in the film as Hank Simpson. This was the future Academy Award winner’s first-ever film appearance and the credits list him as “Tom Lee Jones.”