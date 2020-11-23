There are times when my wife wonders why I enjoy sitting in my favorite recliner, with a glass of Classic Coke (plenty of ice, thank you) by my side and phone in hand.
“What are you doing” What are you looking at,” Kathy will ask.
I look up, wondering if she is serious.
“Facebook,” I say.
“Oh ..,” replies The Little Woman. “Never mind.”
Next to watching sports and snacking, perusing Facebook is probably my favorite thing to do most evenings. I love the comments, which often all sorts of windows into the personalities of people.
Back in 2009, I started devoting one of my weekly columns to the favorite things I had “Found on Facebook.” This month’s edition of FOF highlights my top 10 favorite comments I have come across since starting this monthly exercise.
Here’s the result of combing through 11 years of “Found on Facebook.”
- “I am not overweight … I am a nutritional overachiever.” (I completely understand that. Completely.)
- “The camera adds 10 pounds.” (At least.)
- “I saw there is a slow pitch softball team playing in a tournament in Ohio this weekend. The name of the team is Sons of Pitches.” (You know that emoji on your phone, where the palm of your hand smacks your forehead? I just tapped it.)
- “Not only did I fall off the diet wagon, I dragged it into the woods, set it on fire and used the insurance money to buy Twinkies.” (For the record, I would buy raspberry Zingers.)
- “Need an ark? I Noah guy.” (There’s nothing funnier that quality biblical humor.)
- “The secret to staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age.” (I’ve never understood the “lying about your age” thing. I’m proud to say I’m 32 years old.)
- “If a man says he’ll fix it, he will. There is no need to remind him every six months.” (I hope someone cuts this column out and sends it to my wife.)
- “I’m not chubby. I’m not pleasantly plump. Yup, I’m fat and I own it. If you see me woofing down a cheeseburger, instead of judging me, shut up and get me some fries.” (And make it a large order, thank you.)
- “Twenty years ago we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope and Steve Jobs. Now we have No Cash, No Hope and No Jobs. Please don’t let Kevin Bacon die.” (Yes, please.)
- “If my body is ever found dead on a jogging trail, know I was murdered elsewhere and dumped there.” (I’m pretty sure most of my friends would probably follow this logic.)
Honorable mention
- “Do not make snow angels in a dog park. Trust me on this one.” (Anyone thinking twice about this has never owned a pet.)
- “Why don’t I have any tattoos? For the same reason you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari.” (Wherever my wife is right now, I know she just did one of those eye rolls.)
- “Raising kids is a walk in the park. Jurassic Park.” (Raising four kids is a lot like LIVING in Jurassic Park.)
- “To my children: Never make fun of having to help me with computer stuff. I taught you how to use a spoon.” (I once called my son, Geoff, at 3 a.m. with a computer issue. Fortunately, he’s a night owl, too.)
Bittersweet
For as many laughs and general entertainment Facebook can provide, it can also be bittersweet. A few years ago, an old friend from back in Ohio gave me a call through information he found on Facebook. It had probably been more than 20 years since Ed and I had talked.
Over the course of an hour, Ed and I bridged that gap of more than two decades and before we hung up promised to contact one another in a month or so, sort of rebuilding a friendship that and slipped away after I moved to Illinois.
Unfortunately, Ed died unexpectedly after our phone call due to unforeseen health problems. I felt fortunate we had that final conversation, which would have never happened if not for Facebook.
Most days, Facebook provides me with laughter and a release. That final conversation with Ed, however, provided me with a different kind of smile — one I’ll keep with me forever.