The advice is always free — not to mention entertaining — during any excursion through that emotional wilderness we call Facebook.
And once a month we make that journey, our simple purpose being to bring joy and enlightenment to those who regularly stop by this space. This month’s wandering along our favorite social media highway provided the following posts:
— “Welcome to Illinois, where people look harder for mushrooms than a job.”
My thought: Judging by the amount of “help wanted” signs in the windows of local businesses it’s hard to argue that otherwise snarky comment.
— “There is no such thing as a grouchy old person. The truth is, once you get old, you stop being polite and start being honest.”
My thought: Remember that thought the next time we have a conversation.
— “I’m in shape. Unfortunately, that shape is a potato.”
My thought: Or, a potato chip.
— “The other day at the thrift store, I bought an old record album called ‘Sounds Wasps Make.’ When I got it home and played it, I said to myself, ‘This doesn’t sound anything like wasp sounds. Then I realized, I was playing the bee side.”
My thought: Go ahead, admit it. The more you read that, the funnier it gets.
— “Creative people don’t have a mess. They simply have ideas lying around everywhere.”
My thought: My wife has yet to accept that reasoning.
— “If any of you know how to fix broken hinges, my door is wide open.”
My thought: I know, I know. On a “moan” scale of 1 to 10, this one’s about a 7.
— “Our mountains aren’t just funny, they’re hill areas.”
My thought: ... and I’ll give this one an 8.
— “I see people around my age mountain climbing. I feel good getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance.”
My thought: You have no idea how many times during an average day those very words go through my head.
— “I am who I am. Your approval is not needed.”
My thought: ... and these words, too!
— “Ban pre-shredded cheese, make American grate again.”
My thought: I’m pretty proud of myself. I only had to read that three times before I got it.
— “Tried to grab the fog. I mist.”
My thought: Seriously, who thinks of this stuff?!
— “Big shout-out to my fingers. I can always count on them.”
My thought: Yeah, I laughed out loud, too.
— “Apologize when you’re wrong instead of finding quotes and scripture to support your stupidity.”
My thought: Not necessarily designed to be humorous, just some food for thought. And, yes, I apologize a lot.