Way back when I was in junior high — yes, at the times of covered wagons and Davy Crockett — I would make sure I was camped in front of the family’s small black-and-white TV set each Monday night to watch “The Monkees.”
Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith were must-see TV for those who would eventually be termed the baby-boomer generation.
While the Monkees’ wacky on-screen attitude was entertaining, it was their music that we tuned in to hear.
Although panned by many critics, the Monkees outsold the Beatles and Rolling Stones combined in 1967. To this day, every time I hear a Monkees song come on one of the oldies stations I listen to I can’t help but smile. Their songs helped anchor so many memories during a wonderful part of my life.
When I heard a few days ago that Dolenz and Nesmith — the only two living members of the group — will undertake a farewell tour later this year I was rather sad. Talk about the end of an era. Wow.
Dolenz is now 76 and Nesmith 78. Jones passed away in 2012 at age 66 followed by Tork in 2019 at age 77. Jones died a heart attack back in 2012 while Tork died from adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2019.
During the Monkees’ two-year run on NBC, the 30-minute show would win an Emmy for outstanding comedy series and the group would land seven songs inside Billboard magazine’s Top 10. “I’m a Believer,” “Daydream Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville” all reached No. 1. (Yes, I bought all three of those .45s.)
The Monkees provided an exclamation point during a time in our history that was filled with social discourse and turbulence. The Vietnam War was raging, and so were protests against our involvement. Many cities were filled with racial strife and resembled war zones.
But on Monday nights we could turn on the Monkees and smile for 30 minutes. I miss those times, and I will soon miss the Monkees, too.
Among the concert dates for the Monkees’ farewell tour are Missouri stops at St. Charles (Family Arena) on Nov. 9 and Kansas City (Uptown Theater) on Nov 10. More details will be made public in the coming weeks.
Say Hey Kid turns 90
Speaking of how time flies, Willie Mays recently turned 90. The Say Hey Kid, who is the oldest living member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, made 24 All-Star teams.
I only saw Mays play during the final six or seven years of his career, but even then, he was magic.
“The fans expected a miracle from Willie every day. He just gave them a miracle every other day,” former Giants announcer Lon Simmons once said.
Ken Griffey Jr. once called Mays “The Godfather of Center Fielders.” And rightly so.
When Mays retired in 1973, he had the third-most homers (660) and the 29th-most stolen bases (338). He won 12 Gold Gloves, most by any center fielder, and most by anyone in the 500-home run club.
“His catch against Vic Wertz in the 1954 World Series — back to the plate, in the deepest part of the Polo Grounds — might be the most famous defensive play in baseball history,” veteran ESPN baseball contributor Tim Kurkjian recently penned.
Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, nailed it when it came to May: “He was magical. He was perfect.”