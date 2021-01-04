The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Or so said French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, way back in 1849.
And all of these years later, Mr. Karr’s thought still rings true — especially when it comes to those who regularly check their Facebook accounts.
We know what we enjoy on Facebook, and we know what can infuriate us. The comments and the parties involved are there for us on a daily basis. Always different, yet in so many ways always the same.
If you are cautious and keep your emotions in check, five minutes on Facebook can be the equivalent of someone giving you a gift gallon of your favorite Baskin-Robbins flavor. (For the record, mine is pralines-n-cream.)
Normally, you will feel better after your daily dose of Facebook. Maybe a little perturbed on occasion, but you always desire to return for more.
It’s best to approach Facebook looking simply for entertainment, not necessarily information or solutions to the problems of the universe.
Normally, I peruse Facebook simply looking for a good smile, and many of those items that brighten my day I like to share. If I share something on Facebook, I consider it worthy of consideration for my favorite “Found on Facebook” column each month, a tradition that dates to 2009. Today is that column for January, and the following brought the most smiles to my face over the past month:
• “What if 2020 was just a trailer for 2021?” (Oh, come on! Things couldn’t possibly be worse than 2020 … right?”)
• “Remember when we were young, how we couldn’t wait to grow up? Wow, were we stupid or what?” (Well … yeah.)
• “I misplaced by pizza cutter, so I used my Bryan Adams CD. It cuts like a knife.” (Only Bryan Adams fans like myself may get this. If you’re not a fan, take my word, it’s hilarious.”)
• “Once you hit 40, you gotta sit on the edge of the bed and warm up like an old Buick before you get up.” (Oh yeah? Wait until you hit 60, buddy …)
• “2020: Written by Stephen King. Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Soundtrack by Yoko Ono.” (In a strange way, perfect. Absolutely perfect.)
• “Due to concerns about obesity, the government of Texas has made it a crime to eat apple pie with ice cream. Thousands of protesters will be demonstrating today, carrying signs saying ‘Remember the A La Mode.’” (As you are reading this, I am still smiling.)
• “The dumbest thing I ever bought was a 2020 planner.” (I think that actually crossed my mind about six months ago.)
• “I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.” (That makes at least two of us.)
• “Nobody wanted to sing with me, so I bought a duet yourself kit.” (Pandemic or no pandemic, this counts as funny.)
• “It appears Mother Nature didn’t get the message that 2020 is over.” (Raise your hand if this exact thought crossed your mind during the weekend ice storm.)
One other thought tied to Facebook. Heading into this new year, just remember that you control Facebook, not vice versa.
Try and avoid arguments, political debates and losing friends.
Enjoy Facebook, have a good laugh at others. And yourself.
Oh, and one other thing. I’m a few days late, and I apologize, but Happy New Year to all. Hopefully, 2021 will be far more memorable in a positive way than the year we just exited.