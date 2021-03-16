First of all, I realize that many — maybe even most — of our tax dollars are used for the overall betterment of man.
For example, some of our taxes are responsible for extremely worthwhile health, research and civic projects.
Some of those tax dollars, however, are not. To say they might be put to better use would be a classic understatement. Consider the following examples, which I put together from a variety of resources that follow government waste:
• A 2016 study compared human drool to that of a wide variety of apes, monkeys and their relatives in hopes of identifying when human saliva evolved into its current form.
Why did they feel that was vital, and more importantly, why would it even matter?
For those wondering, this study, which was coordinated at the State University of New York at Buffalo, was funded by an $817,000 grant from the National Institute of Health.
• The federal government often makes funds available for artistic projects and research studies that hardly seem worthy of either the effort or funding. This is one of those.
In 2015, two students from the University of Washington received $1.3 million to study how foam koozies keep beer cold in hot weather. In case you missed it, that was $1.3 million.
• The National Science Foundation once coordinated a study to determine whether or not dinosaurs could chirp and sing like birds. The study concluded that, despite what many have learned have learned from watching “Barney,” dinosaurs did not have the vocal structure required to sing.
This particular goldmine of information is thanks to $450,000 worth of funding five years ago.
• A few years ago, some $500,000 worth of funding was granted for a single self-cleaning toilet operated by the Washington (D.C.) Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, according to an Inspector General report. Making matters even worse, the troublesome toilet doesn’t even work. It has been out of service since 2017.
• The National Endowment for the Humanities once granted $250,000 for the creation of a website dedicated to romance novels. According to the grant, the site would “shape and facilitate a substantive discussion about the writing, production and consumption of popular romance.” That was in 2012, and we’re still waiting for this love story to take flight.
• Over a 21-year period, Northeastern University researcher Richard Melloni received more than $3 million in taxpayer funds from the National Institute of Health to make hamsters fight each other while on anabolic steroids and other aggression-fueling drugs. After more than two decades, the experiments finally stopped receiving federal money in 2017. I’m not sure what all of those muscle-bound hamsters are doing these days.
• Afghanistan has been the epicenter of some outrageous government spending for shall we say “questionable” items. During the past 20 years, U.S., taxpayers have funded such projects as a made-for-TV cricket league ($843,000), not to mention $43 million on a non-working natural gas station, and $60 million on a Marriott hotel in downtown Kabul that sits empty but still requires a heavy security presence.
• This final item is kind of dated, but serves as a perfect punctuation for some of the lunacy behind some of the wasteful government spending. In 2008, the U.S. government authorized $2.6 million to train Chinese prostitutes to drink more responsibly on the job.
For the record, I could not find the results of that study involving the Chinese prostitutes, or any follow-up information concerning the monkey drool.