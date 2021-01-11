Most major news outlets barely carried a mention of the death of Gerry Marsden last week.
That was not surprising, even to me. He was long departed from the daily eye of the mainstream media. But there was a time, ever so brief, that Marsden was a prominent figure.
Marsden was the lead singer for a British group that called itself “Gerry and the Pacemakers.” The band was part of the well-documented “British Invasion” of U.S. pop music in the early-to-mid 1960s.
Gerry and the Pacemakers emerged on the world scene at the same time as the Beatles. The two groups were even managed by the same person, Brian Epstein, an English music entrepreneur who left an indelible stamp on the pop music industry.
My original interest in Gerry and the Pacemakers was fueled by a minor hit song from late 1966, “Girl on a Swing.” That was the last charted song the group produced. It barely cracked the top 30 U.S. Billboard rankings, and was an unceremonious end to the band’s otherwise impressive string of hits.
But from the first time I heard “Girl on a Swing,” early in my seventh-grade year at Mansfield Madison Junior High back in Ohio, I was taken with it. To this day, “Girl on a Swing” remains one of my favorite pieces of music.
Ironically, late on the night of Jan. 2 as I sat at my desk in the mancave, I called up several versions of the song on YouTube. I couldn’t help but smile at each one. “Girl on a Swing” took me back to a time of great innocence and even greater memories, including my first girlfriend in junior high, Deb Brinegar. I haven’t talked to or seen Deb for more than 50 years, but on that night I thought a lot about her.
The next day, Jan. 3, Gerry Marsden died of natural causes. He was 78, and he was the third of the four original Pacemakers to pass away in recent years.
It’s difficult to try and explain to my wife, kids or grandkids how I felt when I learned of Marsden’s death, a man I had obviously never met but whose words and voice I have carried with me since 1966. It was as if another chapter of my life had closed — a warm, memorable portion whose exit will leave a distinct hollowness.
It’s also hard to try and share with my wife, kids or grandkids just how important Gerry and Pacemakers were for a relatively brief period. Those family members fully understand the impact the Beatles had on music and culture, but they will never fully appreciate Gerry and the Pacemakers like I do. The group reached No. 1 with its first three singles in the early-to-mid 1960s, an accomplishment not even the Beatles managed at the same point in history.
Interestingly, the next group to reach No. 1 with its first three releases was Frankie Goes to Hollywood, almost 20 years following Gerry and the Pacemakers. Incredibly, the “B” side of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s first No 1 song, “Relax,” was a song titled “Ferry Cross the Mersey,” a cover of the final major hit of Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1965.
While “Ferry Cross the Mersey,” “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying” and several other major hits are beautiful songs, it will always be “Girl on a Swing” and the distinctive voice of Gerry Marsden that rekindles some of my fondest memories from a bygone era.
From yonder she came,
I don’t know her name,
Still I love that girl on a swing.
Rest in peace, Gerry Marsden.