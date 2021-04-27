In case you weren't scared of snakes before, think again.
Some thoughts and observations as we prepare to bid April adieu:
• I absolutely hate snakes. Even the thought of a snake being nearby makes my skin crawl (no pun intended). Knowing that, you can imagine my feelings when I came across the following information.
The Washington Post was among the media outlets to report that a woman in Indonesia was swallowed whole by a python as she checked on her cornfields earlier this month. (Did you notice the words "swallowed" and "whole"?).
The woman's name was Wa Tiba and she lived on Muna Island off the coast of Sulawesi. She left her home to visit her cornfield, reportedly about a half mile from where she lived. Pythons are common in this area, I read. Apparently, huge pythons.
When the woman failed to return home, her sister went out to try and find her, with the help of some villagers. They discovered her footprints, flashlight, slippers and machete.
What they also found was a 23 foot-long python with a large, swollen belly.
The villagers killed the snake, cut it open, and found the missing woman inside — and intact.
The Associated Press reported Wa Tiba probably didn't die inside the snake. The particular type of python she was found in secures its prey with a bite, then wraps its body around its victim. The python eventually squeezes the life out of its victim before consuming.
Pythons are the longest snake in the world and usually only eat smaller mammals, but a similar incident occurred last year to a farmer from the nearby village.
• Did any baseball fan reading this happen to catch some or all of the weekend series between the Padres and Dodgers? No offense to the Cardinals-Cubbies or Yankees-Red Sox, but the Padres-Dodgers is most assuredly the Next Big Thing in MLB rivalries.
Throw in a budding superduperstar like the colorful Fernando Tatis Jr., and add a mixture of established veterans the caliber of Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer and Manny Machado, and you have an entertaining cast for years to come.
The fact the Padres and Dodgers are in the same division and play one another 19 times each season will for even better theater in the months and seasons to come.
• Among collectors, five of the 10-most expensive vinyl albums are works of the Beatles, headlined by the famous White Album, the group's ninth LP that was released in 1968.
For years, according to hmv.com, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was known to own the very first copy of the band's highly regarded double album. The records were printed with serial numbers (in sequence) and Starr's copy was "0000001". Ringo eventually sold his copy at a 2015 U.S. auction for $790,000 to an unnamed buyer.
• Ever wonder just how exclusive the Augusta National Golf Club is?
According to luxurylifestyle.com, Augusta — home of the celebrated Masters tournament — only 300 are fortunate enough to be able to call themselves members. That list includes such dignitaries as Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Condoleezza Rice.
The actual cost of annual membership is not known, but the initiation fee runs somewhere between between $250,000 to $500,000. And in case you were wondering, there is a ban on denim — and collared shirts are required.
Augusta is a private club and is only accessible to club members and their guests. The public may visit the course only during the Masters and only with the proper ticket or badge.
The course is shut down each May and reopens in October to eliminate wear and tear during the peak summer months in Augusta's humid, subtropical climate.