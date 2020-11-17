This will be a holiday season like no other.
Guaranteed.
Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, followed by the arrival of the time of year so many cherish.
No, I’m not talking about the onslaught of college football bowl games and/or Hallmark holiday films. I’m referring to those periods of time spent with close friends and loved ones — the season of Christmas — that wraps itself around late November and runs through early January. Joy to the world, and goodwill to men — two items we can all use some more of right now.
Just a reminder, though, that the aforementioned joy, coupled with the anticipated holiday enthusiasm, may both be dampened as this historically awful year crawls to a conclusion.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and most forms of travel are being discouraged, our normal, festive holiday moods will probably be replaced — at least somewhat — with that feeling of what-might-have-been ... or what hopefully will be, come some time in 2021.
What to do?
We are being told now by a variety of medical researchers that both handshakes and fist bumps are not good in combating the virus. We knew early on that handshakes should be avoided, but fist bumps, too?
“The handshake greeting resulted in significantly greater transfer of (the virus) than the fist bump, but the frequency of transfer of the virus was high for both greetings (91% transfer by handshake vs. 59% by fist bump),” bizjournals.com reports.
Even a modification of the fist bump, called “cruise taps,” in which only one knuckle is contacted, is being frowned upon by the medical community.
Joe Graedon, writing last week for peoplespharmacy.com, suggested the following:
“Perhaps it is time to adopt the Japanese style of bowing ... (or) a nod of the head.
“Placing your right hand over your heart is another form of greeting that signifies your connection to another person. Then there is the greeting from places like India, Nepal, Cambodia and Thailand. Placing your palms together and nodding your head (as) a sign of respect.”Finally, there is the ‘shaka’ from Hawaii.
“With your thumb and pinkie extended and your other three fingers touching your palm you extend the back of your hand facing your friend in greeting. This is a gesture meaning ‘Aloha spirit.’ ”
Holiday gatherings
One of the chief worries heading into the Thanksgiving-Christmas-New Year’s portion of the calendar revolves around family gatherings and other party-type atmospheres.
Nearly 40% of Americans will likely attend a gathering with at least 10 people, according to a new national survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
So much for all those warnings from government officials to limit holiday travel and the size of gatherings.
And a third of those respondents reportedly are not planning to wear masks.
“When you’re gathered together around the table, engaged in conversation, sitting less than 6 feet apart with your masks down (or not wearing one), even in a small group, that’s when the spread of this virus can really happen,” said Dr. Ivan Gonsenhauser of the Wexner Medical Center.
At this point, we know enough about this virus to realize what are — and are not — smart practices.
Here’s hoping the large majority are willing to make intelligent holiday decisions.