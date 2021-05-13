There are four specific loves in my life. Without hesitation, and in order, they would be:
1. My wife, Kathy. The woman is a saint. She has put up with me for more than 20 years.
2. Our kids. Without fail, Geoff, Kaysi, Sarah and Melissa make each day a little more entertaining. And that’s without even mentioning the six grandkids.
3. Baseball. I have loved baseball, specifically the Cleveland Indians, for as long as I can remember. I once named a pet kitten after a 1970s Indians outfielder, Charlie Spikes. (Unfortunately, the kitten was only a member of the family for about three days. Who knew some people were allergic to cats?)
4. Doughnuts. Ah yes, doughnuts, or “donuts,” if you prefer. Both forms are acceptable, according to most dictionaries. Personally, I don’t really care, because a doughnut (my preference, by the way) tastes the same no matter how you prefer to spell this little culinary treasure.
I would not classify myself as a connoisseur of doughnuts by any stretch of the imagination — or diet, but there are some items connected with the prince of pastries that I deem important:
- I prefer the yeast, or “raised” style of doughnuts, the kind with the airy interior that are much lighter than their evil twin, the cake doughnut. The cake doughnut is, more or less, the Darth Vader of baked goods.
- Toppings? I can always go for a quality glazed doughnut, but don’t skimp on the glaze. Such a doughnut should be eaten before the glaze begins to melt and saturate the otherwise airy interior. Then it’s little more than a dishrag.
Probably my all-time favorite topping for a doughnut is chocolate frosting with coconut. Maple frosting is a close second.
When I make the 600-mile trek back to my Ohio stomping grounds to visit family members, I know which exits have the best doughnuts available. There is one particular off ramp, about 10 miles inside Ohio, where a truck stop always has a healthy offering of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Krispy Kremes would be a guaranteed first-ballot member of a Doughnut Hall of Fame, if such a site would some day become a reality
- .
I am so committed to the Krispy Kremes that if I would have ever been the father of twins, I would have seriously considered naming them Krispy and Kreme. I also thought Dunkin’ would have been a great name for the son of a doughnut lover such as myself. (Geoff has no idea how close he came to being called Dunkin’.)
- About 15 years ago I wrote a column, in which I mentioned eating quite a few doughnuts on the way home from a stop at the old Daylight Donuts site in the 2400 block of Broadway.
To this day, I still have people asking about that column. I’m most frequently quizzed about downing “two dozen doughnuts” on the way home that night, a number that has grown through the years. The journalist in me, always striving for accuracy, makes certain that I politely correct them.
Yes, the doughnut-eating rampage was most definitely true, but it was only eight that I ate, and it was done partly out of necessity. The doughnuts were all glazed, warm and oh-so-fresh from the oven.
There I was, in the front seat of my car. I was overcome with the addictive aroma, and before I knew it I ate one, then two, three, four, five, six, seven and eight. I’m not sure if I quit because I was home, or because I was extremely full.
‘Twas a marvelous experience on that starry, starry night so long ago. I had seemingly been whisked away to the the Xanadu of pastries and will never forget that experience.
Yes, it’s been a wonderful life with Kathy, Sarah, Geoff, Melissa, Kaysi, baseball ... and doughnuts.