We’re nearing July 4, which is probably the granddaddy of all major U.S. holidays. Which makes me think, what important people and/or events have we missed when doling out specific celebrations?
In my humble opinion, here are some additional ideas for major acknowledgements:
• Neil Armstrong Day: Come on, let’s give up a day for the first man on the moon, a day to honor not only his accomplishments but explorers of all kind. The ideal date would be July 20. I was in between my freshman and sophomore years of high school and remember watching that event (on July 20, 1969) like it was yesterday. Write your representatives today. Let’s take one giant leap for the memory of Neil.
• National Baseball Day: I really can’t believe the national pastime has never been given an actual federal day. I would suggest every April 1 would be “Opening Day” (or National Baseball Day, if you please) when all 30 Major League Baseball teams would begin their seasons. All fans in attendance those days would receive up to five free hot dogs — what’s more American than baseball and hot dogs? — and, of course, a free beverage and official major league baseball. Each year we could celebrate the accomplishments of one memorable player, ranging from Babe Ruth to Satchel Paige.
• Rosa Parks: She helped initiate the Civil Rights movement in this country, with her actions inspiring other Black leaders. We could celebrate Rosa Parks Day every Dec. 1, the date in 1955 she refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., bus to a white person. There is a celebration of Rosa Parks Day in different areas of the country, but no formal national holiday. I think it’s time. In addition, honoring a specific woman with a national holiday would not be a bad idea. Can you name another woman who has her own national holiday?
• The Beatles: Yes, I know they’re British, but what other individual or group ever had the impact the Fab Four did (and continues to) on American culture and overall way of life? The Beatles first appeared on U.S. television on The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964. Our world has never been the same and I think they deserve official recognition, such as National Beatles Day, a celebration of popular music, every Feb. 9 in a nationally televised concert from The Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. (For the record, the Beatles sang five songs on that Feb. 9 night: “All My Loving,” “’Til There Was You,” “She Loves You,”: “I Saw Her Standing There” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” An estimated 73.7 million watched the CBS show that evening.)
• Ben Franklin: What better person to honor the heart of American spirit, innovation and entrepreneurship? Not only one of our nation’s founding fathers, Franklin was a leading writer, philosopher, politician, scientist, inventor, activist, statesman — and humorist. A fully recognized National Ben Franklin Day would be ideal on June 10, the date in 1752 when he discovered the connection between lightning and electricity while flying his famous kite.