One of my most favorite people in the entire world is my 11-year-old grandson, Matty.
Matty has autism, and before you say, “Oh, that’s too bad,” don’t.
In the 11 short years he has been a part of our family’s world, he has taught me far more than I have ever been able to contribute toward him.
Sure, Matty has had struggles, but we all do. But there is this incredible aura that surrounds him that makes every moment near him a reward, and every conversation with him a treasure.
Matty likes to tell jokes and make people laugh. Little does he know his presence alone brings a smile to all those near him.
Matty loves McDonald’s hamburgers and fries and has never turned down a Mountain Dew in all the years I have known him.
For those unaware, the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and autismspeaks,org, autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States today.
Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. The ways in which people with autism learn, think and problem-solve can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with autism may require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently.
Matty probably falls in the middle of that description. He attends public school, but does have many challenges his classmates will never face. Matty is extremely talented in many areas, yet extremely challenged in others.
Matty can work a laptop computer far better than his grandpa, but has difficulty dealing with certain noises and sensations. When he was younger, Matty found it difficult to communicate, to be part of a crowd. Now, the little boy with an infectious smile and sneaky sense of humor, is often the life of the party.
Matty once had a fear of being touched by others. Now, if you are a good friend, he will occasionally give you a hug. And when that happens, and you realize how much of a challenge that is for him, there will be tears in your eyes. I guarantee it.
There is not one specific “kind” of autism, but many subtypes, most influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Autism is confusing, and it always will be.
Earlier this week, I came across the following, provided by the parents of a son with autism:
Me: Hey, God.
God: Hey, John.
Me: Cure autism.
God: Nope.
Me: Why?
God: There is nothing to cure.
Me: Huh?
God: People living with autism aren’t broken. They aren’t sick. They are just people singing a beautiful song with lyrics that are foreign to you.
Me: But sometimes I can’t understand what song my son is singing ...
God: That’s OK, forget about the lyrics and just sit back and enjoy the lovely melody.
Me: I don’t like to see him struggle.
God: The prettiest always flowers struggle right before the bloom.
Me: If you won’t cure autism, what will you do?
God: I’ll have you help me cure something else.
Me: What’s that?
God: Ignorance.
I’m pretty sure this “conversation” hits home with parents of a son or daughter — or grandparents of a grandson or granddaughter — with autism. What also hits home is the thought that those with autism are not broken.
For me, after being privileged to watch Matty grow and develop for the past 11 years, I will tell you that he most certainly moves to the tune of a different, yet beautiful drummer.
And what a marvelous beat it is that Matty follows.