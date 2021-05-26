Admittedly, today’s “Morons of the Month” tribute may have reached a new level of unusualness.
I have only one question for you to ponder before continuing. Where else will you come across any sort of story that contains references to laxatives, tacos and the term “Con Juan?”
The answer is nowhere. And, yes, you can thank me later.
Let’s roll with this month’s leaders of moronic behaviors:
Bronze medal
Well, at least his excuse was ... ummm, original.
Steven Coplen, 29, was arrested in Okaloosa County, Fla., earlier this year on a variety of drug charges.
According to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Coplen when a deputy noticed he had an expired car registration. Deputies say they ultimately found heroin under the seat, more heroin on the passenger floorboard, oxycodone, a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue, a scale and assorted drug paraphernalia consistent with use and distribution.
Coplen told deputies the heroin was a “laxative,” but believed the pills to be fake, the report said.
Coplen was eventually charged with trafficking heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia — and a traffic violation.
I said his excuse original, but not necessarily smart.
Silver medal
A Virginia man who pulled a knife on employees after becoming dissatisfied with the free taco he’d received was ordered Tuesday to serve a year in prison.
Octavious N. Hodges, 40, was convicted of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to a total of seven years, with all but a year suspended.
According to evidence presented, Hodges entered a Taco Bell and tried to order something from the dollar menu, but had only 70 cents. He was given a free potato taco, records indicated, but became unhappy with it and began cursing at and arguing with the employees about the cost of items on the menu. After being asked to leave, he pulled out a knife and swung it at two employees.
Hodges ran when deputies showed up, but he was apprehended in the parking lot of a nearby store. A police dog found the knife in a grassy area.
No one was injured.
I think the key words in this were “dollar menu.”
Gold medal
A Japanese man was arrested in April after allegedly juggling 35 different girlfriends in order to get a year-long stream of birthday presents.
Takashi Miyagawa allegedly supplied the women with different birth dates throughout the year and is accused of defrauding them by pretending to be romantically interested in them in order to get the gifts, which were worth a total of about $925.
Japan Today reports the 39-year-old met the women while selling hydrogen water shower heads though a multi-level marketing company. His alleged scheme was reportedly exposed when the women learned what he was up to and reported him to the police.
The best report on this may have been supplied by the New York Post, which dubbed Miyagawa “Con Juan.”
The first thing that comes to my mind is, “Sure, Miyagawa got 35 birthday presents ... but wasn’t he also buying 35 gifts for those 35 women on their birthdays?”
I don’t think he thought that plan all the way through.