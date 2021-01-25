A few nights ago, I found myself flipping through the channels and stumbled across the final hour or so of “Field of Dreams” on the MLB Network.
No matter how many times I have watched that classic film, which I find hard to believe is now 32 years old, I know I will be wiping away a tear or two at some point. I imagine any self-respecting baseball fan feels the same way.
While listening to one of the touching James Earl Jones soliloquies that provide such perfect accents to the film’s subject matter, it dawned on me that we’re only a few weeks away from spring training. Considering what we’ve all endured the past 10 months, such news is incredibly heartening. If ever there was a time for the start of baseball season, it is now.
Remember when Jones’ character (Terrence Mann) addresses Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner), and says, “Baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: It’s part of our past, Ray. It reminds us all of what once was good and could be again. Oh … people will come, Ray. They most definitely will come.”
Yeah, goosebumps. Big, baseball-sized goosebumps.
For me, one of the many appeals of baseball has always been the vast array of players’ nicknames through the decades. “Field of Dreams” capitalized on that lure of the sport with Burt Lancaster’s portrayal of Archibald “Moonlight” Graham and Ray Liotta as “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. Admit it, there is some kind of intangible reward, a whispering sort of innocence that accompanies simply saying those names aloud.
No other sport has romanticized its connection with an adoring public better than baseball, partly because of the larger-than-life images we carry in our thoughts about the Babe, the Big Train, Puddin’ Head, Three Finger, the Splendid Splinter and hundreds, maybe thousands, of other monikers.
Some will argue today’s game lacks the appeal it once did, that baseball is no longer king of the athletic landscape and that sports like basketball and football have bypassed it in popularity with the younger generations. All of that may or may not be true, but no sport commands a hold on the hearts of its fans like baseball. And a big part of that connection lies in the images baseball stirs within us, partly due to the familiar and often humorous nicknames many of its key performers have earned through the ages.
It’s not that athletes in other sports don’t have nicknames, it’s simply that baseball has always offered more, and for the most part, the best.
Here are my choices for the best baseball nicknames of all-time, and for the top nicknames of more recent players:
Hall of Fame nicknames
1. “Sultan of Swat”: The legendary George Herman “Babe” Ruth.
2. “Splendid Splinter”: Ted Williams may have been the best natural hitter in baseball history.
3. “The Toy Cannon”: Slugger Jimmy Wynn stood a diminutive 5-foot-9 (maybe) and weighed just 160 pounds (maybe).
4. “The Wild Horse of the Osage”: This should be familiar to Cardinals fans who know the history of the old Gashouse Gang, especially concerning Pepper Martin.
5. “Oil Can”: Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd reportedly earned his nickname because he drank a lot of brew at one time. Beer was referred to as “oil” in his hometown area of Merdian, Miss.
6. “Cool Papa”: James “Cool Papa” Bell was a star in the old Negro Leagues.
7. “Dr. Strangeglove”: A truly inept fielder, it was said Dick Stuart couldn’t catch a cold at first base.
8. “Hit ‘Em Where They Ain’t”: Wee Willie “Hit ‘Em Where They Ain’t” Keeler did just that en route to a .341 career batting average.
9 (tie). “Dizzy” and “Daffy”: The Dean pitchers, Jay and Paul, combined to win win 49 games for the 1934 Cardinals, plus four more in the World Series.
10 (tie). “Poison” and “Little Poison”: The Waner brothers, Paul (“Poison”) and Lloyd (“Little Poison”), hold the career record for hits by brothers (5,611).
Modern Era
1. “The Big Unit”: At 6-foot-10, southpaw Randy Johnson was just that on the pitcher’s mound.
2. “The Big Hurt”: What Hall of Fame hitter Frank Thomas applied to opposing pitchers.
3. “Bringer of the Rain”: Might be the best nickname for an active player, and the honor goes to hard-hitting Josh Donaldson of the Twins.
3. “3 a.m.”: Then-Cubs manager Joe Maddon gave Tommy La Stella the name, saying that the infielder could “wake up at 3 a.m. and hit anyone.”
4. “The Big Maple”: Lefty pitcher James Paxton, one of only 11 Canadian-born big leaguers last year, has the big arm and a giant maple leaf tattoo to match.
5. “El Nino”: Budding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres has been called that since was 12 years old.
6. “The Human Rain Delay”: Yeah, Mike Hargrove was a bit slow getting situated in the batter’s box.
7. “The Throwin’ Samoan”: Pitcher Sean Manaea is not the first “Throwin’ Samoan” — that belongs to former NFL quarterback Jack Thompson.
8. “The Wizard of Oz”: A perfect handle for a near-perfect fielder, Ozzie Smith.
9. “Thor”: Because with his long-flowing blond locks, hard-throwing Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks a lot like images of you know who.
10. “Wild Thing”: If ever a player deserved this nickname, it was zany left-handed pitcher Mitch Williams.