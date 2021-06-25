Normally, our monthly trip down Moron Road deals with dumb criminals.
Today, we’re taking a slight detour from the criminally inept.
We’re going to look at some of the most famous statements — make that stupid statements — provided by celebrities, many who are inept in their own special way.
Welcome to “Celebrity Morons of the Month.”
Bronze medal
Through the years, we’ve had some fun with the Kardashians. This comment should illustrate why.
“I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks (coffee) cup,” said Kim Kardashian, the unofficial queen of everything that is Kardashian. “I leave the room for someone to take it off for me, because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard. I hate cardboard.”
The world will always be a better place with the Kardashians. Or at least more entertaining.
Silver medal
No one would ever question Rihanna’s singing talents.
But her spending habits are a different matter.
Media reports say Rihanna spends about $1.2 million a year on her hair and how it looks. That’s about $23,000 a week.
“Rihanna has a round-the-clock team of experts to cater for her hair,” according to hellobeautiful.com.
Rihanna’s personal hairstylist’s salary is a reported $2,500 — per day.
For the record, I spend about $10 a month for a haircut, plus a tip.
Gold medal
Singer Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses fame has never been regarded as one of those warm-and-fuzzy types, largely because of quotes like this.
“It’s really hard to maintain a one-on-one relationship with someone if the other person is not going to allow me to be with other people,” he once said.
Axl also said the following: “I don’t even know my own phone number.”
Is it any wonder Guns N’ Roses has had a rather checkered history?
Honorable mention
Singer Justin Timberlake has enjoyed a successful career and is worth roughly $250 million. Making comments like this, however, makes me wonder how.
“I’ll know when I know, and until I know, I won’t know,” he once said.
Timberlake also gave us the following words of wisdom.
“I pick my nose and I’m not ashamed to admit it,” he once said. “If there’s a boogie, just pick it, man.”
Hmmm … maybe I should reconsider that gold medal.