Slowly, the world seems to be opening up again.
The COVID-19 vaccine is making its way to all corners of the country, more people are being allowed at some sporting events and a sense of optimism is trying its best to surface.
If, at some point late this year, we are permitted to return to the normalcy — or close to it — that we once took for granted these are some of the things I am most looking forward to:
• Throwing. Every. Single. Mask. Away: At some point, I'm sure we'll be able to do just that. I have masks in my coat pocket, on the front seat of my car and in many of my pants pockets — and I cannot wait until I am able to pitch them all.
• Attending a movie, with no restraints: I want to be able to sit shoulder to shoulder with people, laughing, yelling and spilling popcorn. I'm particularly looking forward to seeing the new James Bond film in-person, up close and personal.
• Seeing every last child back in school: None of the off campus learning, and not every other day — all kids, all in school, all the time. No matter what grade they are in, our kids need the social interaction and in-person learning experiences.
• All restaurants and eateries open for business: Much like the kids need school, adults need this. Social interaction is important for grown-ups, too.
• The return of extracurricular activities: At all levels, from college to kindergarten, activities such as athletics, theater and various clubs are not only important but vital. For whatever reason, Illinois has lagged behind most other states in permitting some form of these events to resume and the level of frustration continues to grow. I prefer to be optimistic, however, and not think about "if" they will return, but rather "when."
• Hospital visitation: I think the need for this has been overlooked. Visitation is especially important for older adults and children when they are hospitalized. It's an intangible that is important for the both the healing process and peace of mind.
• The neighborly thing: For the most part, "neighborhoods" have all but disappeared. We've all been concentrating on lockdowns and staying safe, and rightly so. But at some point, we'll be able to return to backyard cookouts and sitting on the front porch and talking with neighbors on a warm summer evening. In the meantime, maybe make a phone call to check on a neighbor you haven't seen for awhile just to make sure he or she is OK.
• Supporting local businesses: There are many local business people trying their best to hang on right now, and many who want to support them — but the pandemic makes it difficult. Once we (hopefully) get back to the world we used to know, don't miss a chance to frequent a local business and help it get back on its feet.
• Getting to see Sophie: This is purely a selfish note, and I readily admit it. My youngest granddaughter, Sophie, who lives in Ohio, is nearing her first birthday and I have yet to to hold her. Once certain restraints are lifted, there's going to be a road trip.