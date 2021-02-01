Longtime friend Mike Schuttler of Quincy is always sending me a variety of emails and online messages.
Most are designed to make me smile. Others make me think. All are appreciated and usually brighten my day.
Every once in awhile one of Mike’s notes really touches me. Such was the case a few days ago when I opened an email from him, not sure — as usual — what to expect from the contents.
I should note that Mike is a veteran, so I automatically have a large degree of respect for his thoughts. He felt the note he sent might be a good idea for a column.
I think Mike was right. I hope I can do his wishes justice.
Mike had included a recent letter to the editor that had appeared in The Herald-Whig, one that I have to admit I had missed. Here is a portion of that letter:
“I buried my father this month in Calvary Cemetery. He was born and raised in Quincy, as was his father and his grandfather. I too was born in Quincy, but went to school in Missouri and after joining the military, had not been back to the Gem City in many, many years. When I finally did return, I was astounded and rejuvenated by what I found.
“In way of background, my military service eventually brought me to the national capitol region, where I’ve lived for about 15 years. In that time, I’ve had my fair share of mean people, gridlock and ‘get outta my way’ urban attitudes. I thought that was just normal.
“Well, I was wrong. It was the procession from the funeral home to the cemetery that convinced me. As we followed the hearse, I was surprised to see cars at intersections waiting patiently for us. People pulled over to the side of the road — on both sides of the street — and no one attempted to pass. Every single car — and I mean 100% — of the cars we encountered gave way, some people even got out and stood in the cold and doffed their hats.
“I was moved to tears. I mean, they didn’t know me. They didn’t know who we were, but everyone showed consideration and respect normally reserved for a military funeral. I thought that ‘normal’ people would be irritated at the inconvenience, but not in Quincy. No, Quincy has saved something others either lost or threw out.
“I saw it again at the cemetery. Most of the graves had fresh flowers. It was beautiful. Glorious even. Quincy renewed my spirit in my hour of need.
“How does a community instill such a shared sense of civic responsibility among their people?
“Quincy, you may not be the center of attention in this country, or even in the state, but, believe me when I tell you: You are a bright star in an otherwise murky and sometimes oppressive sky. You are a special place brimming with special people. I don’t know how you did it, but keep doing it, and if anyone can bottle it, send some to Washington. Lord knows we need it.”
— Brad Broemmel,
Lt. Col., USAF (ret.), Nokesville, Va.
I can appreciate Brad Broemmel’s feelings. It was more than 22 years ago when I moved to Quincy, and shortly after arriving my wife, Kathy, and I were driving down one of the main roadways when I noticed a funeral procession approaching us in the opposite lane.
“Pull over,” Kathy said, in her usual soft tone.
“What? Why?” I asked, but obeying her wish and slowly bringing our car to a stop by the nearest curb.
Kathy explained that out of respect, drivers in Quincy always pull over and stop when meeting such a funeral procession. I’ll never forget that day, and how I felt. What an an incredible and thoughtful tradition.
No other place I had lived had ever done such a thing, and I thought to myself, “If they only knew what they were missing.”
More than 22 years later, I now consider it an honor to pull over for a funeral procession. And I know I’m not alone.
Quincy, be proud of this tradition. Very proud.
And, thanks Mike, for that latest note.