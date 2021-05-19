During the first week after I moved to Quincy, way back in 1998, I soon came to grips with that natural Illinois-Missouri rivalry.
I had car trouble and called one of the local garages, asking if they could send someone to my assistance. I was grateful when told a repairman would be on his way in a few minutes.
After arriving at the scene of my struggling vehicle, a mechanic named “John” (not his real name) and I were making small talk while he assessed what was wrong with my car.
Obviously new to the area and living near the border of the two states, I made the mistake of asking John, “You from Illinois?” I thought it was a legitimate inquiry.
John stopped what he was doing, turned toward me and said in an extremely strong tone, “No, I’m from Missouri and is that a problem?”
I was not sure what to say. After all, I’m a writer — not a fighter — and I could sense I needed to gauge my next few words quite carefully.
“Nope, none whatsoever,” I tried to emphasize to John. “Just making conversation, partner.”
Fortunately, John was able to get my car running. I was extremely grateful and gladly paid him what I thought was a fair amount. (I would have also gladly paid him an unfair amount, too.) Later that day, I explained what happened to my wife Kathy, who has lived in Quincy since the early 1970s.
“Yeah ... you’re going to have get used to that,” she said. “There are strong feelings on both sides of the river about who is best at this or that. Just watch what you say.”
“But ... but ...,” I said.
“Just do it,” she said.
And I have done just that, for the past 22 1/2 years, which brings us to today’s column. I thought it would be interesting comparing the two states in a number of categories, ranging from famous criminals to singers to athletes.
We’ll start with gangsters:
Top 5 from Illinois
1. Al “Scarface” Capone: Capone first came to Chicago at age 20 and would go on to become to head of the Chicago Mafia during the prohibition era. The one-time king of crime ruled Chicago’s underworld during the 1920s, and experts say he was responsible, directly or indirectly, for the murders of between 300 to 700 people. “Every mobster cliché today is in some way due to him,” according to authors Brent DiCrescenzo and Adam Selzer.
2. Frank “The Enforcer” Nitti: The name is probably familiar to those who used to watch the old “Untouchables” TV series. Nitti succeeded Capone as king of the Chicago syndicate. A rather complicated individual, Nitti suffered from severe claustrophobia, which led him to commit suicide in a rail yard rather than face prison.
3. Lester Joseph Gillis, better known as “Baby Face Nelson”: He was killed in a 1934 shootout in Wilmette in 1934 after reaching the status of Public Enemy No. 1. Baby Face was gunned down by federal agents at the age of 25.
4. John Dillinger: He gained fame during the Great Depression before being killed by federal agents in a downtown Chicago theater.
5. George Clarence “Bugs” Moran: He was incarcerated three times before he was 21. Moran was one of the pioneers of the “drive-by shooting.” Seven members of his gang were killed in a warehouse in the famed St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of February 14, 1929, supposedly on the orders of Capone.
Honorable mention: Frank Gusenberg. Despite being riddled with 14 bullets during the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, he survived three hours.
Top 5 from Missouri
1. Carmelo Fresina: According to AmericanMafia.com, one of the earliest St. Louis-based crime families was the Pillow Gang, which began operating in the city around 1910. The gang’s name came from its leader, Fresina, who carried a pillow with him to sit on after he had been shot in the rear end. Years later, Sen. Estes Kefauver would sum up Fresina’s career by writing, “Eventually, Fresina, an extortionist and bootlegger, was dispatched with two bullets in the head and no longer needed his pillow.”
2. The Cuckoos Gang: This ensemble was headed by the three Tipton bothers — Herman, Ray and Roy. The gang earned a reputation for being “fast and willing shooters who would fight anyone, including themselves.” Extortion, from bootleggers and other gangs; robbery, kidnapping and murder for fun and profit were Cuckoo specialties, according to writers Mario Machi, Allan May and Charlie Molino.
3. The DiGiovanni Brothers: Joseph “Joe Church” DiGiovanni and Peter “Sugarhouse Pete” DiGiovanni fled Sicily to Kansas City in 1912 and began making money from a variety of criminal operations shortly thereafter. The DiGiovannis directly benefited from this lack of enforcement of prohibition laws in the Kansas City area.
4. William “Willie the Rat” Dominick Cammisano Sr.: It was said that the Kansas City-based Cammisano stole everything from the wheels off a truck to the rings off a woman’s fingers. One of his trademarks was pistol-whipping his victims.
5. William “Dint’ Colbeck: Born in St. Louis, “Dint” Colbeck was at one time boss of a bootlegging gang (“Egan’s Rats”) in the 1920’s, and was involved in corruption and politics, plus tax evasion.
Overall edge: Illinois. I think “Scarface” trumps any of the gangsters Missouri produced.
And I hope my ol’ buddy John is not reading this.