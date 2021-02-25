Those warm temperatures this week saw my thoughts returning to the first love of my life — baseball cards.
Actually, baseball itself was my first love. Baseball cards were always the tempting mistress in the shadows, luring me — and my pennies. As I grew older, the lure remained, but dollar bills (and larger amounts) replaced those warm, sunny days in the early 1960s when 5 cents could get you a pack of cards and a fistful of memories.
One of the highlights of my young life — heck, my entire life! — was on a hot summer afternoon in early August of 1965. I had just bought a pack of Topps baseball cards at Ken’s Corner Grocery in Ashland, Ohio.
Standing in front of the store with my best friend, I remember to this day opening that pack of cards to see Willie Mays staring at me. Cardboard gold!
Most of the packs of cards I bought as a youngster tended to be filled the likes of Willie Kirkland, Joe Azcue and Max Alvis. Rare was it to come across a Willie Mays or Mickey Mantle or Sandy Koufax.
But on this day as an 11-year baseball fan and avid card collector I held Willie Mays in my right hand. I looked at my buddy and we simultaneously screamed, “Yes!!!!!”
There are two other baseball card-related stories in my life I will never forget, one deals with Billy Bruton and the other The Mick.
Bruton was the first baseball card I saw when I opened my first pack of collectibles in the summer of 1961. Bruton was a nondescript outfielder for the Detroit Tigers who had a career batting average of .273. There was nothing significant about his career, except he was my first love when it came to baseball cards.
Bruton died in 1995 at age 70. To this day, whenever I run across his name in one of my baseball readings I can’t help but smile. It was Bruton’s baseball card from 60 years ago that kickstarted a love affair that lasts today. Spring, baseball and baseball cards have always been an unbeatable triumvirate.
Concerning Mickey Mantle, I actually met him and Whitey Ford at an early 1980s baseball card show in Toledo, Ohio. They were both cordial enough to sign autographs for me, and I remember how friendly I thought they were.
Several years after meeting Mantle, I was fortunate enough to actually hold a 1951 Mantle rookie card — in a glass-enclosed case — that a business friend of mine owned. Today, that same Mantle card is valued at $5.2 million. At the time when I held one of the few Mantle cookie cards in existence, the going price was about $7,000.
Ironically, Mantle, like Bruton, died in 1995.
But memories of both — plus Willie Mays — will always be a part of my spring times and love of baseball.