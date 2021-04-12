What makes a great movie ending?
You know, the kind of conclusion that makes you sit back in your recliner — or your nice, cushy seat at the local theater — and shake your head while thinking aloud, “Wow ...”
“A great movie can be dragged down by a poor ending,” screenwriter Victoria Lucia observes.
Conversely, a well thought-out ending can elevate a so-so film, according to Lucia.
I couldn’t agree more.
We’ve all had that feeling of not wanting a certain movie to end, especially when it is perfectly accented by what we feel is a perfect ending.
We’ve all also endured those endings that are so unexpected — and downright irritating — that you wonder what in the world were the powers-to-be thinking.
“Making a good movie is one thing,” writes Jacob Shamsian of insider.com. “Sticking the landing is another.”
The 1968 version of “Planet of the Apes” starring Charlton Heston has one of the best movie endings ever, no matter what the genre.
Remember when Heston’s character comes across the remnants of the Statue of Liberty on that deserted beach? Yep, fantastic.
The 2001 version of “Planet of the Apes,” starring Mark Wahlberg, gave us one of the worst finales. Summarizing this convoluted mess, Wahlberg’s character, trying to fix the fact that apes rule Earth, somehow manages to fly through an electromagnetic storm in the hopes that he’ll travel back in time and “fix everything.”
When Wahlberg exits the storm, he walks through Washington, D.C. and finds the Lincoln Memorial, where he sees that Abraham Lincoln’s head was replaced by a chimpanzee military commander.
As it turned out, Wahlberg traveled forward in time.
Oops.
I can’t guarantee the following 10 films had the greatest endings — hey, we all have different tastes and expectations — but these are at least 10 of the most memorable in my movie-watching caree.
Start the countdown:
10. “Blair Witch Project” (1999): The movie cost about $250,000 to make and grossed $2.5 million, largely because the filmmaker(s) were able to scare audiences without really showing much that was even mildly alarming.
The ultimate mind game, right to the very end.
9. “Knute Rockne All-American” (1940): I remember watching this movie when I was in the second grade, and like so many years ago when I first enjoyed Pat O’Brien as Rockne and Ronald Reagan as The Gipper, this film still touches me — especially at the end.
I’m 67 years old now, and still get chills when that Notre Dame fight song is played.
In 1997, this movie was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress and selected for preservation in its National Film Registry.
I couldn’t agree more.
8. “Shawshank Redemption” (1994): The surreal reunion of parolee Red Redding (Morgan Freeman) and escapee Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) may take two or three viewings to completely understand and appreciate.
7. “Planet of the Apes” (1968): That closing shot of the remains of the Statue of Liberty was so totally unexpected.
6. “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967): You know the final few minutes are going to be brutal, and you fully expect it, yet the seemingly never-ending flurry of machine-gun fire nearly takes your breath away as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s bodies are riddled with bullets.
5. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981): The thought-provoking warehouse ending implied that the Ark was just one of hundreds of artifacts whose power or danger demanded government hide them away under a cloak of secrecy and anonymity.
4. “Scarface” (1983): In a way, similar to the closing scenes of “Bonnie and Clyde,” only more lasting and even more violent.
The portrayal of gangster Tony Montana (loosely based on the life and times of Al Capone) is one of my favorite Al Pacino performances.
3. “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969): The most effective freeze frame ending in cinematic history.
While Butch (Paul Newman) and Sundance (Robert Redford) are (supposedly) being blown away by Bolivian authorities, we are left with only the images of our lighthearted heroes as the movies fades to conclusion.
2. “Night of the Living Dead” (1968): Famed sci-fi director George A. Romero launched the modern zombie craze, but in addition to being terrifying, this film also represents “some of the most heartfelt, thoughtful film making of all time,” according to writer Haleigh Foutch.
This movie’s ending was both terrifying and socially relevant years ahead of its time.
1. “Field of Dreams” (1989): As if those closing moments when Ray (Kevin Costner) and his father meet and talk, that long line of vehicles heading to the field as night falls on rural Iowa is downright chilling.
From start to finish, this is an epic film and one that is as close to flawless as you could find. Especially the ending.