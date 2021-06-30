Fortunately, we are all now in official summer mode.
Gone are those days of checking morning temperatures to see how many layers to wear. Now, we check those same morning temps to see if it’s a T-shirt and jeans day, or do we opt for shorts instead?
Will it be an afternoon and/or early evening at the pool, or simply time spent on the back porch or patio sipping a Classic Coke with plenty of ice — or some of that marvelous strawberry lemonade I discovered earlier this month?
Summer, it’s nice to see you again.
The following are some well-known thoughts tied to this time of the year from some equally well-known people. Those thoughts are accompanied by some observations of my own.
• “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” — Sam Keen. My thought: While I can’t argue with Keen’s assessment, I can work that laziness thing into play well before “deep summer.”
• “Summer afternoon ... to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” — Henry James.
My thought: Once again, absolutely no argument. I would simply add summer morning and summer evening to that same thought pattern.
• “Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” – Al Bernstein.
My thought: Spring is easily my second favorite season, if for no other reason than that’s when baseball begins (barring a pandemic). Summer, however, is like spring on steroids. More warm weather, more sunshine and even more baseball.
• “Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” — Van Morrison.
My thought: One of our all-time great lyricists and a musical interpreter extraordinaire, Morrison gave us “Brown-Eyed Girl,” a 1966 pop hit that to this day ranks among my personal top 10 favorite songs. Few song expressionists can capture a moment like Morrison, and with this thought he does exactly the same thing with summer.
• “I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this.” — Susan Branch.
My thought: I think I uttered those very words just the other day while resting in the family pool.
• “One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” — Henry David Thoreau.
My thought: I’m not sure, but I think that’s called living in Florida, Arizona or California.
• “I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” — L.M. Montgomery.
My thought: I think I would like to try.
• “Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well.” — George R.R. Martin, “Game of Thrones.”
My thought: Unfortunately, it always does. And yes, it did, although in the early 1960s I could have sworn childhood would last forever and a day.
• “I love summertime more than anything else in the world. That is the only thing that gets me through the winter, knowing that summer is going to be there.” — Jack McBrayer.
My thought: That’s exactly how I feel each morning this time of the year, give or take the days when there happens to be rain clouds in the mix. The first thing I like to do each day is go open the front door, look up and down the street … and then smile. This is truly the most wonderful time of the year.
• “Summer has a flavor like no other. Always fresh and simmered in sunshine.” – Oprah Winfrey.
My thought: I’ve disagreed with plenty of what Oprah has said over the years, but the lady nailed this one. There is never a bad summer day, even one that includes a few of those aforementioned raindrops.
• “Summertime is always the best of what might be.” —Charles Bowden.
My thought: Yes, yes … and yes.