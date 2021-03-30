Those who know me will be quick to attest one of my favorite times of the day is lunch.
Hey, I always enjoy a good mid-day breaking of bread. And I also enjoy talking — which brings us to another edition of “Let’s Go To Lunch (with Steve).” It’s the second in our annual series of virtual lunches with local and national figures I would like to swap stories with over a burger, brisket or baked beans.
This time, I’m inviting the following eight to noontime dates at the accompanying sites:
• Paul Holtschlag: Paul is the local businessman who owns — and is trying to sell — Quincy Raceways. Hopefully, someone gives him a call in the near future or the site’s long and storied history will be just that — history. Lunch at: The relatively new Chompz restaurant at 12th and Jefferson is the perfect meeting spot for two guys wanting to talk dirt-track racing. I would suggest Paul tries the cheeseburger-and-curly fries combo.
• Kevin Warren: I have but one question for the much-maligned commissioner of the Big Ten. Kevin, what the heck happened in the NCAA Tournament? As a lifelong Big Ten fan, this has been embarrassing. Lunch at: Primo’s Pizza in Canton, Mo. I think Primo’s would be an excellent choice, simply to get Kevin away from the crowds after the debacle of the Big Ten Football season, followed by the conference’s recent collapse in the NCAA Tournament. Primo’s is a quiet little place with great food and friendly faces. Kevin could certainly use the latter.
• Alta King: You want to talk music? The new development coordinator at the Quincy Art Center would be the perfect lunch date. If you’d appreciate a knowledgeable conversation about the Clash, Rod Stewart or even the Irish Rovers, Alta’s your girl. Lunch at: The Brick Oven in Hannibal, Mo. What better place to break down the top pop songs of the 1980s, accented by some fine Italian cuisine?
• Steph Curry: Steph’s my favorite NBA player, but my first question at lunch would actually be about teammate Draymond Green. I’ve always wondered if Green is as hard to get along with off the court as he appears to be during a game. And then, Steph can explain the art of the 30-foot jump shot that he has obviously mastered. Lunch at: The Panda Express, where we can chow down on some tasty walnut shrimp before hitting the gym floor at the YMCA, which is about 2 minutes away. I have a few tips for Steph on how he could improve his crossover dribble.
• Dan Veihl: Dan is the owner of the Butcher Block, headquartered in downtown Quincy, and one of the city’s true blue-collar gourmet delights. Lunch at: The Butcher Block, where else? I love any of the noontime sandwich specials. Just hold the mayo, please.
• Miguel Almaguer: Miguel’s my favorite NBC News correspondent. He always gets sent to cover the hottest (and sometimes most dangerous) stories. Lunch at: Sam’s Club. Miguel is used to roughing it on some of the assignments he is sent, so I’m sure one of those giant Sam’s Club hot dogs and an oversized slab of pepperoni pizza will be just fine for my favorite news guy.
• Bill Adam: Bill and his wife, Patty, will be returning soon to Quincy from their winter retreat in Florida. We’ll need a lunch to talk about Cardinals baseball. Bill’s one of the biggest fans of the El Birdos I know. Lunch at: Mr. Bill’s (a natural, right?). Since Bill is a connoisseur of catfish, this should be a perfect choice.
• Mike Shildt: I have some thoughts about the Cardinals bullpen I’d like to share with the St. Louis manager. We might have to invite Bill Adam to this lunch, too. I know he has some ideas for the 2021 Cardinals. Lunch at: My backyard, where I’ll grill Mike some stadium dogs — and suggest what he needs to do with that bullpen.