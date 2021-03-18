Every so often I like to take a detour when it comes to our “Morons of the Month” offering.
Sometimes it’s good to give the stupid criminals and corrupt politicians a break. After all, there is questionable thinking abound in other areas of our world. Take pro sports, for example.
Astute NFL fans likely remember a highly serviceable running back named George Rogers, who had a combined four 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins way back in the 1980s.
Arithmetic, however, was never one of Rogers’ strongest points.
When asked what he hoped to achieve in an upcoming season, Rogers once said, “I want to rush for 1,000 or 1,500 yards, whichever comes first.”
Almost 40 years later, Rogers is still haunted by that infamous quote.
And then there’s Greg Norman, one of pro golf’s all-time greats, who despite his abilities with a driver and pitching wedge had some trouble with one particular interview that has become as well-known as his two British Open championships.
“I owe a lot to my parents, especially by mother and my father,” Norman said.
Go ahead, smile. I certainly do every time I come across that remark.
Norman is also known for the ensuing thought following a particularly good round:
“I’m in awe of myself,” he said.
OK, those were just the warmup acts. This brings us to this month’s medal winners for moronic acts and/or comments:
Bronze medal
Charles Shackelford played pro basketball for 11 years, enjoying a solid six years in the NBA with New Jersey, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Chicago. He also played in Greece, Turkey and Italy. Prior to that, Shackelford was an all-Atlantic Coast Conference standout at North Carolina State.
Shackelford definitely had game — at least until it came to post-game interviews. He once explained to reporters that he was adept at using both hands.
“Left hand, right hand, it doesn’t matter,” Shackelford said. “I’m amphibious.”
That amphibious slip of the tongue has made Shackelford far more famous than any of his on-court accomplishments.
Silver medal
Darius Miles was a prep basketball legend at East St. Louis and jumped right from high school to the NBA, playing with the Clippers, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers and Grizzlies
With some of his NBA earnings, Miles once had a picture of Benjamin Franklin on a $100 bill painted on his car’s hood. That paint job became somewhat controversial when Miles had Franklin featured with a lit joint in his mouth.
That wasn’t the only bad choice Miles made during a rather underwhelming career. He wound up back in East St. Louis after a decade in the NBA, squandering $62 million in earnings and ultimately filing for bankruptcy.
Gold medal
Joe Theismann was once a standout quarterback in the NFL, who later worked as an NFL analyst on network television.
It was those TV years that occasionally Theismann some unwanted publicity. Unfortunately, the man who played pro ball for 12 years and led the Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XVII, will always be remembered for a comment he made on Sunday Night Football. That was when Theismann once pointed out there are no geniuses in football.
“Nobody in the game of football should be called a genius,” he said. “A genius is somebody like Norman Einstein.”
And as far as I know, no one ever referred to Joe as a genius either.