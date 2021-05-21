The generation gap is real. Very, very real.
You’re right, I should probably explain before we proceed. Let’s go back a few days.
There I was, driving my oldest grandson, Tommy, home after track practice and a Monkees song came on the 1960s channel of my satellite radio. As yours truly sang along with “Daydream Believer” I noticed Tommy kept glancing my way. I figured he was impressed that I knew the words to the 1967 classic — every single one of them.
About that time, I switched stations, opting for the channel that specializes in country music from the 1980s and 1990s. Shortly after I finished my interpretation of Alabama’s “Old Flame” — I really love that song — I looked over and asked Tommy what his favorite Alabama song might be?
“Is that a band, or are you talking about the state?” he inquired, and in quite sincere fashion, I should add.
My oldest grandson had no idea what I was even talking about. No wonder I had been getting those sketchy looks about that Monkees song.
Then it dawned on me. Of course, he had no idea about the Monkees. He’s only 15, and why would he even care about the Monkees, or for that matter, Alabama? Both groups were well before his time.
What was I thinking?
Figuring I could quickly become a hero in his eyes by reaching out with an artist or group he would be familiar with, I switched radio channels again. This time I was sure I had a winner when I opted for the 1980s station.
And what was the first song we heard? “Glory Days” by one Mr. Bruce Springsteen, a.k.a. The Boss. This would certainly be bonding music for a grandpa and grandson, right?
When the first chorus rolled around, I figured we could both join in.
“Come on, Tommy, let’s sing along with The Boss,” I said. “I saw him in concert once in Cincinnati, Ohio. He played for four hours!”
And then I started singing — again.
“Glory days, well they’ll pass you by,
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye,
Glory days, glory days ... “
As I sang — and quite loudly, thank you — Tommy sat, listened and watched with great interest. But he did not sing. Maybe he was just shy. Or maybe that deer-in-the-headlights look in his eyes should have been a clue.
“Don’t care for Bruce Springsteen, Tommy?” I asked.
Tommy looked at me, and I could tell he was not sure whether or not to reply, but he did.
“Gramps, who is Bruce Springsteen?”
My heart sank.
I was crushed.
But it got worse. Much worse.
A few days later, our second-oldest grandson, Grady, who is just a few months younger than Tommy, was over at our house. Eventually, we were all talking about some music-related story that was on television and I mentioned to Grady about the conversation I’d had with Tommy.
When I got to the part about Bruce Springsteen and expressed disbelief about how Tommy could never have heard of The Boss, Grady broke in and said, “Gramps, wait a minute. I gotta side with Tommy on this one — who the heck is Bruce Springsteen?”
I didn’t even mention the Monkees or Alabama. I just sat there and felt sorry for myself. How the heck did I get so old so fast?
The late William Safire, who gained fame for his commentary while a writer with the New York Times, once observed that a generation gap “can be ... a useful stretch of time that separates cultures within a society, allowing them to develop their own character.”
That makes a great deal of sense, and I’m actually quite happy Tommy and Grady are developing their own interests and tastes while turning into fine young men.
But Gramps is not giving up on turning them into fans of the Monkees, Alabama and Bruce Springsteen.