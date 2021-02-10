Keeping with our Valentine’s Day theme involving this week’s columns, today we are providing three Cupid-related events that went terribly wrong.
Fittingly, today’s column is also serving as our “Morons of the Month” offering. I think you’ll see why.
Bronze medal
Writer Judith Fein recalled a Valentine’s Day when she was young.
“My boyfriend’s father kissed me on the lips. I vomited.”
There was no word whether or not she eventually married that particular boyfriend. If so, I would imagine most holidays proved quite interesting.
Silver medal
Talk about a plan that went awry.
Jordan Cardella, who was 20 years old at the time and living in Milwaukee, came up with a plan to get his girlfriend back. His idea was to have that girlfriend feel sorry for him, according to writer Joshua Moraes on a 2011 posting on scoopwhoop.com
Cardella decided that getting a couple of his friends to shoot him would convince his former girlfriend to fall into his arms after seeing him in pain. So he convinced two friends to shoot him three times.
Fortunately, Cardella’s friends refused to shoot him thrice.
Unfortunately, one of the friends did shoot Cardella once (in the arm).
The two friends were sentenced to two years’ probation in what prosecutors termed “the most phenomenally stupid case” they had ever seen, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
For the record, Cardella reportedly would have shot himself, but being a convicted felon he didn’t want to touch a gun, according to CBS.
Oh, and how did that love story end?
Cardella’s former girlfriend still wanted nothing more to do with him.
That was probably a sound choice by the unidentified girl.
Gold medal
Apparently, nothing says “Happy Birthday” like more than 123,000 pounds of manure.
Dick Kleis, a farmer in the eastern Iowa community of Zwingle, used a manure spreader about this time of the year in 2010 to write “HAP B DAY LUV U,” a message directed toward his wife, Carole.
Kleis said it took around three hours and four loads of liquid manure to create the message. That that amounts to about 123,840 pounds of manure.
The Associated Press reported Kleis intended his manure message to include a heart with his message, but ran out of ingredients.
“It’s not hard,” Kleis said. “Any manure will work but the good, soft, gushy, warm stuff works the best. It kind of melts the snow.”
Holy crap.