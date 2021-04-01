The Major League Baseball season starts today, and that’s always a good thing.
Whether you root for the Cardinals, Cubs, White Sox, Royals — or even the Indians — the start of a new, pristine season is a high point of any calendar year.
If your heart skips a beat each spring at the first sight of a finely manicured baseball diamond I am fairly confident you know exactly what I mean. There will always be something special about dissecting a box score, the taste of a hot dog in a box seat or coming “that close” to a foul ball off the bat of Yadier Molina.
The diehard baseball fan may have gone through personal or professional tragedies, or just managed to survive everyday life for another year, but there is something almost transcendental about those two words — “Opening Day” — that seems to make the world a safer and more comfortable place to be, if for only a few hours.
For those whose developmental years were prior to the rise and overall impact or the NFL, NBA or Netflix, baseball will always hold a special niche in their sporting souls.
And why is that? The reasons are many, and most are difficult to define by words alone, even for someone like myself.
There are certain accents to a baseball game that often define the sport’s carefully molded sense of tradition and are unlike any other pastime. Some are also downright peculiar, but all are inviting.
No other sport has anything resembling a “seventh-inning stretch,” which encourages fans to stand, stretch (hence, the name!) and in many cases take part in an organized sing-a-long.
In many parks, the song of choice is “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” popularized to another level in the mid-1970s by White Sox owner Bill Veeck, who was the one who first encouraged the late announcer, Harry Caray, to lead the crowd in the unofficial baseball anthem.
In other big-league stadiums, the fans sing along to such offerings as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” (San Francisco) “God Bless America” (New York Yankees), “Deep in the Heart of Texas” (Houston) and “Beer Barrel Polka” (Milwaukee).
Other songs have also become attached to certain stadium traditions, such as “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond at Fenway Park in Boston, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey and “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks in Minnesota, “Centerfield” by John Fogerty in Kansas City, “New York Groove” by Ace Frehley for the New York Mets and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor in Detroit.
Just about every MLB team also has a mascot, too. Some are tremendous fan favorites, such as the Phillie Phanatic in Philadelphia, Fredbird in St. Louis and Bernie Brewer in Milwaukee. Others are ridiculous and almost bothersome (hey, baseball is a great sport, but it’s not perfect) — Slider in Cleveland, the Mariner Moose in Seattle and Billy the Marlin in Miami should all be eliminated.
Other baseball traditions that have evolved through the years at MLB parks include fans chanting the name of defensive players at Yankee Stadium until they acknowledge the crowd, a gentleman named John Adams continuously pounding his drum in Cleveland (he’s been doing it for 48 years) and “the wave,” which is said to have originated in Oakland in 1981.
All of these traditions and nuances, which are wacky to some and brilliant to others, help make baseball the most interesting sport of them all.
And it all starts today — 162 games, seven months (including the playoffs) and considerable time in my favorite recliner.
Play ball!