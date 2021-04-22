Normally, our “Morons of the Month” column hands out awards and smart-aleck comments directed toward individuals.
Today, however, our subjects are covered by a much broader stroke. We’re targeting entire states for some of the wacky laws they still have on the books.
While some of the following may sound rather outlandish and/or outdated, rest assure they are, in fact, actual laws in the states mentioned.
Bronze medal: Ohio.
Operators of underground coal mines must provide “an adequate supply of toilet paper” with each toilet. (Actually, the more I think about it, this law probably should not be panned. It should be applauded and expanded to include all restaurants, sporting venues, gas stations, etc., in every state.)
Runner-up: Rhode Island.
It’s illegal to impersonate an auctioneer in this state. Exactly why it doesn’t say, but be warned — choose your Halloween costumes carefully.
Silver medal: Virginia
It’s against the law in the Old Dominion to have a skunk as a pet. Man, that stinks. (Oh come on, you saw that one coming a mile away!)
Runner-up: Vermont
The Green Mountain state actually has a law prohibiting a law against not having clotheslines. Yeah, I had to read that twice, too.
Gold medal: Washington.
Before you read the next paragraph, please remember that some well-respected people once spent considerable time putting this regulation together.
According to the Readers Digest, it is illegal to poach a Sasquatch in at least two Washington counties.
In 1991, Whatcom County declared its roughly one million acres of land an official Sasquatch Protection and Refuge Area, providing our nation its first Bigfoot Sanctuary.
But wait, there is more.
“If Bigfoot exists, lawmakers reasoned, it would be an endangered species, and therefore in need of protection,” the article reported. “For this reason, Skamania County has considered Bigfoot-poaching a felony since 1969 — still punishable by a $1,000 fine.”
Runner-up: Florida
Granted, this could have easily been a gold-medal winner, but since I regularly make so much fun of Florida people in our traditional editions of “Morons of the Month,” I gave the Seminole state a break today.
For the record, it is a felony in Florida to sell any or all of your children. (I’m just guessing here that in the other 49 states it is just taken for granted.)
International no-nos
The United States isn’t the only country with idiotic laws. For example:
Singapore: It’s illegal to chomp gum while riding on Singapore’s mass rapid transit system, and like smoking, this offense is punishable with a fine.
Petrolia, Ontario, Canada: No singing, whistling or yelling is permitted between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Bangladesh: Children 15 or older can actually go to jail if they cheat on their final exams.
Denmark: Under Denmark’s “Law on Personal Names,” parents’ final choice of a first name for their child(ren) must come from a pre-approved list of 7,000 names. If they want to go with something more unique, they need to get government approval. (I know, I know. It sounds like something that would happen in Florida.)