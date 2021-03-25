The most “charming” of the smaller towns in Illinois?
Well, if you can believe author and marketing strategist Amelia Buzzell, two of the top 10 such “charming” sites are in West-Central Illinois.
Buzzell has both Nauvoo and Quincy among her top 10 destinations list for the purewow.com website.
“As the world starts to open up post-pandemic, chances are you’re starting small: small gatherings with friends, limited seating in restaurants, and even short trips closer to home, which is why a weekend getaway to a quaint small town is the perfect way to ease back into traveling,” wrote the Chicago-based Buzzell earlier this month.
These are the towns that make up Buzzell’s top 10:
1. Galena
2. Woodstock
3. Princeton
4. Rockton
5. Nauvoo
6. Ottawa
7. Quincy
8. Fulton
9. Lebanon
10. Arthur and Arcola (tie)
While Nauvoo’s picturesque position along the Mississippi River is attractive to many would-be visitors, it is also well known for its historical and religious significance. Nauvoo was once the capital of Mormonism, established in 1839 by the founders of what is now known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Don’t miss the extensive self-guided walking tour of notable Nauvoo buildings to help your imagination travel through time,” Buzzell notes. “Your visit isn’t complete until you’ve walked the grounds of the Nauvoo Temple ... beyond its beautiful design, this stately building also happens to be the only LDS-owned temple with a bell tower.”
Nauvoo was one of the first area towns I visited after moving to Quincy in 1998, and it is still one of my favorite targets for a day trip with wife Kathy.
During the warm-weather months, there seems to always be something interesting going on in Nauvoo that is tied to the town’s history. In addition, the downtown shops are normally filled with all sorts of must-have items connected with local history — and, of course, there are some tremendous restaurants and snack sites in and around this Hancock County town of about 1,100.
If you’re looking for a day-long adventure — or even a weekend — Nauvoo and its surrounding area could make for a fulfilling journey.
In the 22-plus years I have called Quincy home, I am still finding interesting features connected to the city’s long and storied history.
So is Buzzell.
“Quincy is chock full of social-distancing-friendly activities that are fun in and of themselves,” she writes. “Take yourself on a driving tour of the city’s smattering of mid-century modern homes, or (check out the) public art installations.”
Buzzell also suggests some prime lookout spots for seeing bald eagles and examining Quincy’s ties to the Underground Railroad movement, the network of secret routes and safe houses established during the early to mid-19th century and used by enslaved African-Americans to escape into free states and Canada.
I think those who were born and raised in West-Central Illinois tend to take its heritage for granted. Many of those who were not, like myself, tend to find it more fascinating the longer they are here.
Another writer, Stephanie Weber of culturetrip.com, seems to agree.
“The midwestern state of Illinois may be renowned for many things — Chicago, Route 66, and the world’s largest catsup bottle, to name just a few highlights — yet its lesser-known spots also offer an intriguing insight into the Prairie State’s background and history.”
And two of those “lesser-known spots” just happen to be in our own backyard.