March Madness has taken on a new meaning in the business sector of Illinois.
The second annual “Makers Madness” contest is a concept coordinated by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. The bracket-style “tournament” allows voters across the state to decide which product is “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”
The IMA reported there were 311 unique products from all corners of the state nominated for this year’s contest. Those nominees included tasty food and beverage selections, massive machines, sporting equipment and advanced technology. There were also innovative medical advancements and numerous products designed to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting throughout the contest takes place at makersmadnessil.com, where voters can currently choose which products should continue advancing until there is an overall champion, much like the NCAA Tournament.
The voting eventually culminates with an awards ceremony on March 24 when “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” will be named. Voting began in late February after nominations had been collected.
This week’s voting will trim the field to eight, while next week the tourney will be cut down to a final four. March 16-21 will be the closing round of balloting.
Caterpillar Inc. was the 2020 winner of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” contest, thanks to the popularity of its 797F Mining Truck, which is made in Decatur and is the world’s largest mechanical truck, according to company information. Caterpillar won a trophy and earned the right to display a championship banner.
How cool is that truck? It stands more than 23 feet tall on six 13-foot tires. It has a top speed of 40 mph and can haul 400 tons of payload in a single trip — that, for example, equates to 13,000 bushels of soybeans or 686,000 ears of corn.
The Caterpillar truck beat out 260 other entries a year ago. More than 300,000 votes were cast in the first “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” tournament.
One of the elements the contest hopes to publicize over the coming years is how important manufacturing is to the state’s economy. Manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in statewide economic output, making up 12 percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product. That’s more than any other industry.
“This contest is a celebration of manufacturing innovation and ingenuity, which will not only help solve (the current) health and economic crises, but also lead our state’s recovery, ” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association,in a press release.
And along the way, provide some fun, too.