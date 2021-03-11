Maybe you’re in the shower, or driving down State Street. Possibly, even strolling through Washington Park on a sunny spring afternoon.
The words pop in your head, and you find it impossible to ignore them.
They’re the opening line(s) from some iconic song from your formative years or another important part of your life.
Personally, the lyrics that tend to find their way into my thought process more than any other make up the intro to a 1971 Rod Stewart classic: “Wake up, Maggie, I think I got somethin’ to say to you.”
Fifty years later, “Maggie May” remains entrenched in my musical soul, especially that initial declaration. Rod the Mod has been my artist of choice since the first time I heard that anthem as a junior in high school. And while this musical tribute to his first love will always hold a special place on my emotional playlist, there have been many opening lines through the years that have hooked me on a particular song. Here’s a few more lines and phrases I have always found quite addicting. How about you?
• “You walked into the party like you were walking on to a yacht,” Carly Simon (1972), “You’re So Vain”: I once read if Carly Simon had never written another song, she would still be famous, simply for this effort. We can thank a troubled relationship with Warren Beatty for this masterpiece.
• “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?”, Queen (1975), “Bohemian Rhapsody”: Who can honestly say they have not been in a car with friends and the entire group starts singing along with this definitive Freddie Mercury-led work of art?
• “What you want, baby I got it!”, Aretha Franklin (1967), “Respect”: If you say you have never belted out this number in front a mirror, you, my friend, are a liar.
• “Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots ... and ruined your black tie affair,” Garth Brooks (1990), “Friends in Low Places”: Garth has recorded a number of great sing-a-longs, but this may be the best.
• “Let’s go girls!”, Shania Twain (1997), “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!”: At the height of Shaniamania, this was always a big favorite. I’ll admit, however, I could never remember what came after that opening line.
• “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom ... let it be,” Beatles (1970), “Let It Be”: When you’re feeling down, and the day is rather gloomy, how often does Paul McCartney’s voice find its way into your thoughts? Written and sung by McCartney, this famous track was the last Beatles single to be released before he announced he was leaving the fab four.
“I had a dream in the Sixties where my mum (who had died when he was young) came to me in a dream and was reassuring me, saying: ‘It’s gonna be OK. Just let it be ...” McCartney’s mother was also named Mary, which has been cited as an inspiration for the “Mother Mary” lyric, according to radiox.co.uk.
• “There is a house, in New Orleans ...” Animals (1964), “House of the Rising Sun”: Another great song for the shower, and another song I have no idea what the next line might be.
• “Ooga-chaka, ooga-ooga, ooga-chaka, ooga-ooga,” Blue Swede (1974), “Hooked on a Feeling”: Much better than the B.J. Thomas version for singing in the car.
• “Hello darkness, my old friend,” Simon and Garfunkel (1964), “Sounds of Silence”: Another of those classics that tend to show up in your head when life throws you a curve.
• “I saw a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand,” Warren Zevon (1978), “Werewolves of London”: This song also has a number of other great sing-along lines, such as “Little old lady got mutilated late last night” and “You better stay away from him, he’ll rip your lungs out, Jim.” Just remember, the late Zevon wrote this classic — which was his only top-40 hit — in tongue-in-cheek fashion, yet writer George Plasketes feels this opening line is one of the greatest in songwriting history.
I don’t know if I would go as far as Plasketes, but it certainly gets plenty of attention when I’m behind the wheel of my Kia Sorento and it comes on the radio.