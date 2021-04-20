Sometimes, less is more.
That’s especially true with many of our favorite television programs, especially comedies.
Think about some of our all-time favorite shows that have made us laugh, accented by the catchphrases — all short, succinct and to the point — that have emerged from their longstanding popularity. Who can’t match the following with the programs that produced them?
“Norm!”
“Yada, yada, yada.”
“D’oh!”
“No soup for you!”
“Stifle!”
If you said “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,”, “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld” and “All in the Family” you would be 100% correct.
And why two selections from “Seinfeld”? Because in this writer’s humble opinion that’s the finest comedy ever produced, and is a perfect example of making the most out of limited subject matter. My all-time top 10 comedy shows all carry that trait. They were able to take either a simple subject and expound (in hilarious fashion), or tackle an otherwise complex and detailed story line and reduce it to a workable, understandable and highly accepted 30 minutes.
Here are the top 10 comedies from my 60-plus years of sitting in front of a TV screen:
10. “MASH”: This was one of the finest-written programs of its era — or any other. “MASH” came along at the perfect time for a nation caught up in the latter stages of the Vietnam War. Set during the Korean War, “MASH” provided some light-hearted (yet thought provoking) examinations of combat and its side effects. Alan Alda was magnificent as Hawkeye Pierce, and the contribution of veteran character actor Harry Morgan as Sherman T. Potter has long been overlooked.
9. “Friends”: “The camaraderie between its impeccable cast elevated this series from legendary to an accomplishment of mythic proportions,” writer Alexander McKee once said. For the record, Jennifer Aston (Rachel Green) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) were always my favorite friends.
8. “The Bob Newhart Show”: The often-stammering Dr. Bob Hartley (Bob Newhart) used his familiar dry wit to emerge as the central figure in an iconic cast of characters. Newhart was long the ultimate straight man of network comedy, and this show was his understated exclamation point.
7. “The Dick Van Dyke Show”: This was an extremely well-crafted sitcom that starred Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, who played husband and wife Rob and Laura Petrie in the early 1960s. Van Dyke started us laughing each week when he tripped and fell over that familiar ottoman during the show’s opening. That laughter always continued for a full 30 minutes. “Van Dyke and Moore’s mastery of dialogue and physical humor (were always) at the forefront, despite the ongoing lunacy,” penned TV critic Hanh Nguyen. “This sitcom is much like Rob’s trip over the ottoman: comical, exciting, but inevitably landing the joke perfectly.”
6. “Cheers”: Yes, the place everybody knew your name, was must-see TV for more than a decade on Thursday nights during most of the 1980s and early 1990s. The success of “Cheers” was founded on the relationships centered around an intricately balanced cast that accented the talents of Ted Danson (Sam Malone), John Ratzenberger (Cliff Clavin), Shelley Long (Diane Chambers), George Wendt (Norm Peterson), Woody Harrelson (Woody Boyd), Nicholas Colasanto (Coach) and about a dozen others. “Cheers” also possessed what was arguably the best theme song of any of the classic comedies.
5. “Saturday Night Live” (the early years): During its first 10 seasons or so, it was hard to find a funnier program than SNL, which debuted in 1975. For those who never saw the show when it featured John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, that’s a shame. The current SNL is barely a shadow of what it once was, but those early years were pure gold.
4. “The Addams Family”: One of the most underrated programs in TV history, “The Addams Family” would be more highly regarded if it had lasted more than two seasons in the mid-1960s. Just as we were getting used to the ghoulish lifestyles of Gomez (John Astin), Morticia (Carolyn Jones), Lurch (Ted Cassidy), Uncle Fester (Jackie Coogan) and Thing, ABC network pulled the plug. “Sadly, the sitcom never got the recognition it deserved,” said an acknowledgment of the program on indiewire.com. “The Addams Family” was decades ahead of its time.
3. “All in the Family”: America fell in love with the highly opinionated Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) right from the start. “All in the Family” was the most talked-about weekly program for about five years following its 1971 inception. “Breaking ground on television for its deft approach to dicey (items) like racism, LGBTQ issues, abortion, war, and more topics ... ‘All in the Family’ used its seemingly prejudiced family patriarch (Archie Bunker) to ease white working-class families into difficult discussions on a wide array of diverse topics,” writer Tambay Obenson said of this TV groundbreaker.
2. “Mary Tyler Moore Show”: While “everyone loved Mary,” the actual strength of this classic sitcom was the supporting cast of Ed Asner (Lou Grant), Ted Knight (Ted Baxter), Gavin MacLeod (Murray Slaughter), Valerie Harper (Rhoda Morganstern), Betty White (Sue Ann Nivens) and a host of others. One of the most underrated aspects of this program’s success was its willingness — just like “All in the Family” — to tackle subjects what were considered TV taboo in the early 1970s, story lines centered around a gay character, equal pay for women and infertility.
1. “Seinfeld”: Was there ever any doubt which program would rest atop the throne? While there is no such thing as a perfect TV program, “Seinfeld” came close. The perfect cast — or close to it — of Jerry Senfield (Jerry), Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine), plus notable second-stringers as Wayne Knight (Newman) and Patrick Warburton (Puddy), provided us a wonderful half hour of prime-time television each week from 1989 through 1998. “Seinfeld” remains highly popular in syndication, so much so that my son, Geoff, watches all 180 episodes once every year.
Honorable mention: “Archer,” “Modern Family,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Simpsons,” “South Park,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “King of Queens.”