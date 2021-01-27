There’s a new king of the hill.
“Yellowstone,” the megahit from the Paramount network, is the new No. 1 television show, according to the latest “Stevie” annual rankings of prime-time programming.
At some point late last summer, I gave in to requests from friends and family to check out “Yellowstone,” the Kevin Costner-driven series and the top-ranked offering on cable.
Julie, my sister-in-law, was especially convinced I would love “Yellowstone.” After months of being pushed toward the series, I finally relented.
Wow.
I will never doubt Julie again. Ever.
“Yellowstone” is the most refreshing breath of television air since the arrival of “The Walking Dead” way back back in 2010.
Arguably the most interesting appeal of “Yellowstone” is the absence of any 100% good guys (or women) anywhere on the program. All of the major characters have serious flaws and multiple skeletons in their closets. (Kind of like real life, you just said to yourself?)
For those who have not yet been hooked on this drama, “Yellowstone” follows the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family. The Duttons own one of the largest ranches in the United States. The plots revolve around all sorts of family drama, which at times can be mighty gruesome.
That all said, “Yellowstone” is hardly the only outstanding program on TV these days. “Blue Bloods,” “The Walking Dead,” “Blacklist” and “NCIS” are all well above average — but “Yellowstone” is the best.
Rankings for 2020-21 TV season
1. “Yellowstone” (Paramount): Cole Hauser, who plays hired hand Rip Wheeler, is currently my favorite character on all of television.
2. “Blue Bloods” (CBS): Now in its 11th season, this show has evolved rather seamlessly through quite a few major character changes and storylines.
3. “The Walking Dead” (AMC): Remember, the zombie apocalypse started from a virus … jus’ sayin’.
4. “Blacklist” (NBC): James Spader remains the heart and soul of this long-running NBC hit.
5. “NCIS” (CBS): Speaking of long-running hits, there appears to be no end in sight for this outstanding series. I just wish agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) would return on a full-time basis.
6. “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS): Much like the other two “NCIS” entries, the supporting cast carries this program. Vanessa Ferlito, who portrays agent Tammy DeGregorio, is my favorite. Necar Zadegan, who plays agent Hannah Khoury, is close behind.
7. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS): Daniela Ruah (agent Kensi Blye) is one of prime time’s most underrated stars.
8. “Fear the Walking Dead” (AMC): Once an almost laughable offshoot of “The Walking Dead,” this series is now every bit as good — and some weeks better — than the mothership.
9. “Bull” (CBS): If nothing else, “Bull” introduced us to “trial analysis.”
10. “NBC Sunday Night Football” (NBC): Lead announcer Al Michaels, 76, has been a network sports fixture for 51 years.
Honorable mention: “The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC),” “Young Sheldon (ABC),” “S.W.A.T. (CBS)” “Better Call Saul (AMC).”
Past winners
Best TV Show
2020: “Yellowstone” (Paramount)
2019: “Blue Bloods” (CBS)
2018: “Blue Bloods” (CBS)
2017: “House of Cards” (Netflix)
2016: :House of Cards” (Netflix)
2015: “The Walking Dead” (AMC)
2014: “The Blacklist” (NBC)
2013: “The Walking Dead” (AMC)
2012: “Suits” (USA)
2011: “American Idol” (Fox)
2010: “American Idol” (Fox)
This season’s individual honors
Top actor: James Spader (Raymond “Red” Reddington), “Blacklist.”
Top actress: Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), “Better Call Saul.”
Top supporting actor: 1a. Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), “Yellowstone,” 1b. Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantrout), “Better Call Saul.”
Top supporting actress: Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), “Yellowstone.”
Rising stars: 1a. Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi), “NCIS Los Angeles,” 1b. Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), “Yellowstone.”