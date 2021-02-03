Early in life I was fairly certain what my future path would hold.
Granted, from as far back as I can remember, I always enjoyed writing and storytelling. Journalism seemed a natural route, and I have never had any regrets.
Actually, I never had a choice.
Some of the possibilities that were eliminated in my formative years included airline pilot, mechanic, cook and Major League Baseball player. I’m scared of heights, have no clue about the inner workings of the internal combustion engine, have no business being left alone in a kitchen and hit .190 in Little League.
I’ve always felt each of us had a specific niche to fill in life. While mine has revolved around a keyboard and the printed word, that certainly isn’t for everyone. I realize what I do for a living would not be fulfilling for many, and I accept that.
That’s why, even though I have no desire to perform the following tasks, I respect those who do. These are some of the most bizarre jobs out there, none of which I want anything to do with, but I greatly admire those who fill these roles:
Roadkill collector: We’ve all driven past the dead carcasses on the highways and side streets. Did it ever cross your mind that someone has to clean those things up? Can you imagine the job description? “Must be able to work long hours braving oncoming traffic while picking up creatures of various size and states of decay. Strong stomach a prerequisite.”
Pet food tester: “Apparently, there is more of a calling for this in some European countries, although there are a number of such jobs in Kansas, which is one of the largest producers of pet food in the country. “The job is also described as ‘food technologist’, which is a polite way to describe chewing dog food,” writer Anthony Hughes describes. “It’s more advanced than that, though, as the food has to appeal to the owner, as well as the pet.”
Odor tester: This might be worse than the roadkill collector. There are actually people out there whose job it is to smell people’s breath, feet and sometimes even armpits to assess the effect of odor-related products. Ugh.
Chicken sexer: This job is especially needed in Georgia, which has one of the largest poultry industries in the country. Chicken sexers, or poultry sorters, are needed to quickly determine whether newborn chicks will be hens or roosters.
Gum buster: Stepping in gum is frustrating and nasty, but in New Jersey and New York there are workers whose job it is to keep sidewalks — or at least some of them — free of discarded gum.
Alligator wrangler: Talk about hazard pay … there are an estimated 38,000 alligators in Mississippi, and “wranglers” working for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are sometimes needed to remove the large and dangerous animals from residential areas.
Worm digger: If this would be your ideal job, you’ll have to relocate to Maine. That’s the only place in the U.S. where fishermen can get sandworms, a popular fish bait. Worm diggers search through the mud all across Maine’s shoreline, picking up thousands of the creatures in a day. Well, it would seem to beat that chicken sexer thing.
Here are a few other interesting professions that don’t involve roadkill, old chewing gum or worse. These jobs are not necessarily nasty by nature, just odd:
Dog surfing instructor: California hosts the World Dog Surfing Competition, thanks to more than 3,000 miles of coastline. California is thought to be the only state that has people teaching dogs how to surf.
Professional sleeper: For study purposes, some pharmaceutical companies, bed or pillow makers, and sleep researchers pay people to sleep. For example, Minnesota is home to some of the largest health research industries in the country, including the Minnesota Sleep Institute. So, if you like to nap and would like to get paid for it, you may want to consider a move to Minnesota.
Dice quality inspector: To ensure that anyone playing a dice game has the same odds of winning, dice are inspected before going to casinos or stores to ensure the cubes are equally weighted on all sides. For those interested, Kearney, Mo., is home to a manufacturer of casino-quality dice. No word on whether there are any job openings.