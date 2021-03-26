By STEVE EIGHINGER
Special to The Herald-Whig
steveeighinger@yahoo.comSince as long as I can remember, I have always been infatuated by names. Specifically, the names parents give to their children.
I knew when I was in third grade if I would ever be fortunate enough to have a son of my own some day, his name would be Geoffrey Stephen (if my wife would agree, of course).
I mention third grade for a reason. That was the first time I saw the classic 1940 swashbuckling movie “The Sea Hawk,” starring Errol Flynn as the privateering sea captain Geoffrey Thorpe. From that point on, I thought Geoffrey was the coolest first name in the world. Something about the spelling, I guess, attracted me the most.
Years later, shortly after Geoff arrived in this world, I learned more about the history of that name. Research indicated that Geoff(rey) was the Norman French form of a Germanic name. The Normans introduced Geoffrey to England, where it became common among the nobility.
That’s all well and good, but for me, “Geoffrey” will always be synonymous with Errol Flynn and “The Sea Hawk.”
After Geoff became a part of our family, each year I would always check the 10 most popular baby names for boys. I always hoped Geoff would make that list — after all, it was such an awesome name — but it never did.
Earlier this week, I checked again. But for the 41st consecutive year Geoff did not crack the top 10. In fact, Geoff did not even make the top 100 this year. But that’s OK, Geoff will always be No. 1 on my own personal list.
What I did learn, however, during that 41st annual name search was how those most popular name lists come about. Each year the Social Security Administration releases its most popular baby names after it collects data based on applications for Social Security cards. That Social Security Administration information is then analyzed each year by names.org to make predictions for what the top 10 most popular baby names for a particular year will be. For 2021, names.org projects:
Boy names
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Elijah
5. Lucas
6. James
7. William
8. Benjamin
9. Henry
10. Mateo
Girl names
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Amelia
4. Charlotte
5. Ava
6. Sophia
7. Isabella
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Harper
Mateo and Henry are new on the top 10 this year. Mateo moved up 16 spaces to land in the No. 10 spot.
There are no new names on the girls list this year, but there was some shuffling of positions. Amelia jumped from No. 7 to No. 3, and Charlotte moved from No. 6 to No. 4.
Some of the fastest risers outside the top 10s include Luna, Camila, Penelope and Aria for the girls, and Sebastian, Levi, and Theodore among the boys.
Losing popularity are Ella and Abigail for the girls, and Ethan, Alexander and Jackson for the boys.