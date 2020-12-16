This is the time of year that can be trying for those who listen to the radio on a frequent basis.
It’s difficult to escape those Christmas songs you don’t want to hear. I’m pretty sure we all have some form of mental checklist for these unwanted little ditties. When one of those songs pops up, we can’t change the station fast enough.
And if you’ve been around as long as I have, any song on that list becomes doubly annoying.
In particular, there are two holiday songs that have topped my own personal musical menu of distaste for decades. I simply can’t stand to hear either one of them any longer.
“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” tops the list. The song was originally performed by the husband-and-wife duo of Elmo and Patsy Trigg Shropshire in 1979. By 1980, I never wanted to hear it again.
“I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors
Better watch out for yourselves
They should never give a license
To a man who drives a sleigh
And plays with elves.”
No. 2 on my change-the-channel catalog is “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney. How a magnificent hall of fame talent such as McCartney ever got involved with this drivel is beyond me. Ironically, this song was also released in 1979.
“Ooh... Christmas
Ooh... Wonderful Christmastime
Ooh... Christmas
Ooh... Wonderful Christmastime”
Ooh my. Enough. Change the channel.
Here’s my top-10 rest of songs I’m trying to avoid this month:
1. “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” by Elmo and Patsy: Admit it, the very first time you heard this song you laughed. By the 100th time you had suffered through this alleged holiday treat you probably wanted to smash the device that was playing it.
2. “Wonderful Christmastime,” by Paul McCartney: Another fingernails-on-the-blackboard effort. Simply an irritating mess.
3. “Please, Daddy (Don’t Get Drunk on Christmas),” by John Denver: This 1973 non-classic from John Denver is arguably the most depressing of any Christmas-season song — ever.
4. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” by Bruce Springsteen: Since this holiday song was written back in the 1930s, it has been recorded by everyone from Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra to Miley Cyrus. This, by far, is the worst. Personally, I’m a big Springsteen fan, but the first time I heard The Boss sing this years ago I wondered what the heck he was thinking.
5. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late),” by Alvin and the Chipmunks: Even for those of us who grew up with Alvin and the Chipmunks, listening to Alvin’s high-pitched demand for a Hula-hoop got real old, real fast.
6. “Santa Baby,” by Michael Buble: This is a bad song, and Buble makes it even worse.
7. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” by Michael Buble: I think Buble could probably make an entire CD of nauseating holiday songs.
8. “Little Drummer Boy,” by David Bowie and Bing Crosby: Growing up, this song was one of my holiday favorites, but that all changed in 1977 when the awkward combination of Bing Crosby and David Bowie ruined it for me forever.
9. “The 12 Days of Christmas,” by a variety of artists: This is the holiday equivalent of “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.”
10. “Here Comes Santa Claus,” by Gene Autry: I figure it was about 1960 when I first remember hearing Christmas songs. By 1961, I never wanted to hear this one again.