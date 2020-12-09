It’s that time.
As we draw closer to the end of another year — and who isn’t ready for 2020 to be over? — we once again honor the best of the worst. It’s time to reveal the newest additions to the “Morons of the Month” Hall of Fame.
To be eligible, an inductee must have been a monthly gold medal winner since the honor’s inception in early 2008. We’ll also hand out a Lifetime Achievement honor to one of the past hall of fame inductees.
Please welcome the 2020 class of morons:
• Ronald Eugene Robinson (October 2012): Robinson was the Florida man prosecutors said resealed and returned used enemas to pharmacies, which resold them to unsuspecting customers.
Robinson, 34 at the time, of Jacksonville, Fla., faced federal charges of tampering with consumer products. If convicted, he could have received a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Robinson ultimately received 2 and half years in prison and no reported fine.
Authorities said 21 customers who purchased the used enemas were eventually notified.
• Stephanie Robinette (August 2011): Robinette had some issues to be addressed more than nine years ago.
Robinette, 30 at the time, was sentenced to anger management classes, two years probation and fined $200, according to published reports. That came after she was arrested for spraying police officers in Columbus, Ohio with her breast milk.
Robinette was drunk at the time. (I know, I know. A real surprise right?)
• Larry Henry (July 2016): You may remember Larry. He was the guy who lived in central Pennsylvania who was found drunk and naked inside a hog barn, drinking beer with the pigs.
Henry admitted to police that he had been drinking a six-pack of beer, an arrest affidavit reported. He was charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, indecent exposure and public drunkenness. Henry was eventually released on $25,000 bail.
Henry simply said, “I just like pigs.” He will forever be a poster child for our “Morons of the Month” feature.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Stefan Short of DeLand, Fla., was a hall of fame inductee in 2016. He was spotted shoplifting rib-eye steaks from a grocery store — by shoving them down his pants.
The store manager started chasing Short and grabbed him, but the would-be thief wriggled out of his clothes and ran out of the store naked. Unfortunately for Short, the cops were waiting outside.
When the naked Short would not stop as requested, the police officers used a stun gun on him, and whether accidentally or not, one of the prongs went straight into his ... well, ummm ... let’s just say his lower region.
Short was hospitalized and later charged with theft and resisting arrest.
Short has also reportedly paid for all of his rib-eye steaks ever since.