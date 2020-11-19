Just because we are in the middle of a pandemic does not mean some people will abstain from making bad choices.
And don’t believe for a minute that just because the holiday season is drawing closer that others will avoid moronic behavior.
Which is exactly why we have been awarding our “Morons of the Month” for close to 13 years.
The envelopes, please, for the month of November:
Bronze medal
A Louisiana man who was found to have a loaded pistol in his buttocks during a jail strip search recently pleaded guilty to weapons and contraband charges.
As Justin Savoie, 24, was being strip searched following his arrest, a police report indicated the additional surprise weapon was found “concealed in his rear end.” The pistol was more than four inches long with a 2.5-inch barrel.
Savoie received a five-year suspended prison sentence and also placed on three years probation, plus ordered to serve 90 days in the Lafourche, La., jail.
Police confronted Savoie and a female acquaintance after spotting suspicious activity at the woman’s residence. During a pat down of Savoie, cops recovered a concealed handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also subsequently seized several other guns from Savoie’s truck, as well as homemade silencers.
After Savoie was arrested and brought to the local sheriff’s office to be processed on a variety of criminal counts, it was during the intake process that Savoie was subjected to a strip search that revealed he was in possession of another firearm.
Silver medal
A man was arrested after he mistakenly deposited two bags of cocaine with his cash to a teller at a Colorado bank.
David Pangallo, 34, was at a drive-thru bank in Jefferson County when he attempted to deposit cash through a tube, according to the sheriff’s department.
Included with the cash were two bags of cocaine. The teller immediately called the authorities about the suspected drugs.
According to the sheriff’s office, Pangallo did not intend to deposit the cocaine, only the cash.
“Moral(s) of the story: Don’t do drugs. Also, the bank cannot store your drugs for you,” the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.
Gold medal (tie)
For the second time in “Morons of the Month” history, we have a tie for the top award.
• The police in Elkhart County, Ind., tried to pull over a 25-year-old guy named Musab Alshussein from Minneapolis, Minn. Alshussein was spotted in his red Ford Mustang doing 120 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Alhussein, however, just kept going, and got into a 25-mile chase with the cops. When he finally stopped, his excuse was — are you ready? — he “thought the cops wanted to drag race.”
Alshussein was arrested on several charges, including reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Oh, and speeding, too.
• Sonny Gutierrez Jr., 19, went into a Bank of America branch in Riverside, Calif., to rob the establishment. He passed the teller a note that said he had a gun and demanded money.
The teller told him to wait in the lobby while bank officials got the cash together.
According to the police report, while Sonny waited, he cracked open an “adult beverage.”
The bank employees called 911 while the teenager was polishing off that adult beverage. The cops came and arrested him. Gutierrez was charged with armed robbery, but apparently avoided an underage drinking charge.